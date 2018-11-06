Hitler’s Religious Views And His Obsession With The Spear That Pierced Jesus’Body

Hitler wants the Spear of Longinus which pierced Jesus' body because he believes will give him the power to rule the world

Some scholars argue that the Adolf Hitler was an atheist, satanist, and pagan. It makes sense to a lot of people if Hitler is envisioned representing these terms in a negative way because why should a man have the ambition to eliminate certain race he deemed inferior? However, this article will reveal if Hitler was a pagan or believe in God.

Adolf Hitler's father was an anticlerical, skeptic, and his mother was a Catholic. He was born in the year 1933, in a population that traditionally professed Catholicism. Even though he was baptized at the age of 15, Hitler didn’t allow the Catholic religion to influence him. He did not become an atheist, instead, he continued to call himself a Christian and in many of his speeches, he spoke in support of religion and Christianity in particular.

Still, others argue that religious views of Hiter’s religion fluctuated. He did not attend the mass, and in fact, did not participate in religious rites. Moreover, he was extremely scornful of Christianity. So what god did Hitler really believe in?

A man who wants to conquer the world and kill people whom he thinks don’t deserve to live will carry the head of both good and evil intentions. In one of his speeches, Hitler expressed that Christianity is capable of destroying all that is noble in people.

According to Hitler, it makes a good party if the party doesn’t enter in any relationship with the church and said further that he has never arranged prayers to troops. There are many historical facts which indicate that he was an avid supporter of anti-Christianity.

At the same time, most historians agree that he sought to categorically ban any religion in Germany, setting instead of the cult of worship of ancient pagan gods. The public attitude of Hitler to all religion can be defined as opportunistic pragmatism.

In the open, Hitler never defended the idea of atheism, but at the same time sought to reduce the influence of Christianity on the citizens of Germany as much as possible. Repeatedly, Hitler stated that Nazism is a secular ideology, which is based solely on scientific research, and for which in the future coexistence with any religion is not acceptable.

With all this, the activities of the fascists under the leadership of Adolf Hitler were largely aimed at promoting neo-pagan occult ideas. The confirmation of the expedition for knowledge in Tibet, the creation of a special unit "Ahnenerbe", whose workers studied the occult, attempts to rewrite the Bible in the Nordic direction, the choice of the swastika with Indian roots, etc.

However, it was said that Adolf Hitler, the Nazi leader, became somewhat obsessed with superstitions as a young man, and one of his burning ambitions was to find The Spear of Longinus, also known as The Spear of Destiny. This was the spear which was purportedly used by Gaius Cassius, a Roman Soldier, to pierce the side of Jesus Christ as he hung on the cross at his crucifixion.

There are two famous locations mentioned about where the Holy Spear is available. The Church of Saint Peter in Rome and one currently resides in the Imperial Treasury at the Hofburg Museum in Vienna, Austria. The latter might be true because sources confirm that Hitler visited the museum many times gazing at the spear for hours and wish he had it.

Hitler believes that he will acquire tremendous mystical power if he gets the Spear of Longinus. In April 1938, He took over Austria under the pretense of reclaiming their German heritage, but his real intention was to steal the spear since he asked for it but without his knowledge, he was given a fake one which looks similar.

For the last 70 years, the world has been led to believe that Hitler died on April 30, 1945, after committing suicide in his underground bunker. According to a documentation, his body was discovered and identified by the Soviets before being taken back to Russia.

Actually, America became a safe haven for many of the Nazi criminals on the run but Hitler faked his own death and escaped with other Nazi criminals to Argentina. The FBI revealed that the US government is aware that Adolf Hitler was alive and well in 1984, living in the Andes Mountains long after World War II had ended.

What makes this story interesting and a true account is that Hitler did escape to Argentina because, in June 2017, A police operation in Argentina seized a collection of original Nazi artifacts believed to be the country’s biggest haul of its kind to date.

Nazi artifacts discovered by the Argentine police in a secret room in a house in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on June 8.

Today the question of Adolf Hitler’s true faith has not been resolved. In any case, his religious worldview was one of the reasons that caused tens of millions of people around the world to suffer.