Chatara leaves Bangladesh struggling in first Test

Zimbabwe paceman Tendai Chatara claimed three wickets while Kyle Jarvis and Sikandar Raza chipped in with one each to put Bangladesh in early trouble in the first Test in Sylhet on Sunday.

Bangladesh were reeling at 74-5 by tea on the second day after left-arm spinner Taijul Islam's 6-108 ended Zimbabwe's first innings on 282 in the morning session.

Bangladesh were off to a rocky start, losing in-form opener Imrul Kayes who dragged a Chatara delivery onto his stumps for five in the fourth over of the innings.

The hosts then lost three wickets in nine balls to be reduced to a precarious 19-4.

Opener Liton Das followed Imrul on nine, giving a catch to wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva before Zimbabwe successfully reviewed a caught behind appeal against Nazmul Hossain (five) off fast bowler Chatara.

After Chatara bowled stand-in skipper Mahmudullah for naught in the same over, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque shared 30 runs for the fifth wicket to momentarily halt the damage.

Sikandar Raza removed Mominul for 11, leaving the onus to salvage the innings on batsman Mushfiqur who was unbeaten on 27 at the break.

Debutant all-rounder Ariful Haque was batting with Mushfiqur on nine.

Spinner Taijul Islam dominated the opening session, adding four wickets to his overnight haul of two to end Zimbabwe's innings before lunch after the visitors resumed the second day's play on 236 for five.

Overnight batsman Peter Moor was not out 63 with Taijul wreaking havoc at the other end.

Zimbabwe remained unscathed for nearly an hour but lost their remaining wickets in a rush after left-arm spinner Taijul broke through the resistance of Regis Chakabva (28).

A brilliant reflex catch by Nazmul at short leg broke Chakabva's 60-run partnership with Moor for the sixth wicket.

Taijul then removed Wellington Masakadza, who was caught behind for five, and Kyle Jarvis for four to complete his fourth five-wicket haul in Tests.

Fellow left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam trapped Brandon Mavuta leg-before for three to hasten Zimbabwe's collapse.

Taijul also claimed the final wicket of Chatara, who was caught by Das at slip.

Moor, unbeaten on 37 overnight, was left stranded after making his fourth Test fifty and first overseas. His half-century came off 192 balls with the help of six boundaries.