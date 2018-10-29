W/R; AEL mining services celebrates silver jubilee, 4 million man hour injury free.

The Managing Director of AEL Mining Services, a company which develops, produces and supplies commercial explosives for mining firms, has said, safety of the workers continues to be the priority of the company.

He said whatever the condition, the company would always protect its workers and the environment in which it operates.

Mr. Franky Botha said this when addressing government officials, chiefs, staff and a section of the public, at the 25th Anniversary Celebration of AEL Mining Services at their plant site at Bogoso in the Western Region, Thursday October 25, 2018.

Mr. Botha mentioned that, AEL means the zero harm in its work place and is always making sure it is achieved.

“This just means that, we do not harm each other we do not harm people, we do not harm communities. We are very conscious of where we operate, you cannot just look at the explosives and think that we will do something to destroy.” He said.

Mr. Franky Botha stated that AEL Mining Services’ successes for the past 25 years of existence in Ghana, have been the efficient employment they do.

He says, maintaining that feat for the past 25 years has not been easy, but with the conscious effort by the company employing efficient workers, that also believe in the vision of the company.

“AEL really employs quality people. We don’t just employ quality people. We employ and grow them”

On her part, Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Mrs. Barbara Oteng Gyasi said, the government's agenda to maximize the growth of the sector and its contribution is on course.

"The government is committed to expanding the support service industry by instituting a robust local content legal regime, for the mining sector as part of its industrialisation agenda", she noted.

The Chairman for the Occasion, the Divisional Chief of Himan Nana Nteboah Prah IV said, in as much as the company provides infrastructural development, it must as well invest in sustainable training of youth in the catchment areas.

The Traditional Ruler said his outfit is ready to partner AEL on such training that would benefit a larger section of the unemployed young people.

Touching on some of the developmental projects the company has embarked on for their host communities, the Operations Manager Mr. Akwasi Amoako Kankam stated scholarships have been awarded to a number of community members at the University level and also massive infrastructural works have been made at the Prestea Government Hospital, Bogoso Health Centre and the Tarkwa Divisional Police Headquarters.

AEL Mining Service is a developer, producer and supplier of commercial explosives, initiating systems and blasting services for mining, quarrying and construction markets.

The company operates in Mali, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana Burkina faso and many other African countries.