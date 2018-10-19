The Disappearance Of Jamal Khashoggi And The Hypocrisy Of The International Community

For the past two weeks, international media headlines have been dominated by the mysterious disappearance of a Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi. The journalist, who is a reporter for the Washingtt

The Turkish authorities have since launched a murder investigation into the disappearance. However, there have been several leaks by the Turkish media, suggesting that, the Journalist was murdered in the Saudi consulate by a Saudi hit squad. According to some sources close to the investigation, samples gathered from the consulate and the residence of the consular general point to a possible murder of Khashoggi. Though the Saudi government has denied killing the journalist, what is crystal clear is that, he did entered inside the consulate but never came out.

Despite the unfolding events in Turkey, which almost certainly confirm the murder allegation, the reaction of the international community has been very disappointing and must be a source of worry to all. The President of the United States, Donald Trump, who is suppose to be the leader of the free world, has been reluctant in his reaction, insisting that Saudi Arabia may be innocent in this blatant attack on free speech in a diplomatic building. Equally disappointing is the reaction from the UK, France, Germany and the European Union, who seem not to be angry enough and only calling for a thorough investigation. Also, the Saudi government got an unconditional backing of Abu Dhabi and Cairo, who insisted on the innocents of the Saudis.

This kind of reaction and the laud silence of many other countries is a clear manifestation of the hypocrisy on the part of the international community in its enforcement of international law and the internationally accepted convention on morality. In March this year, over 20 countries led by the US and the UK expelled about 100 Russian diplomats coupled with other international sanctions over the alleged poisoning of a former Russian spy, Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, in the UK. These sanctions were imposed even before investigations could be concluded. In addition, a couple of months ago, the US imposed sanctions on Turkey, resulting in a currency crisis, this was in response to the detention of an American Pastor, Andrew Brunson. The questions that beg for answers are, what is different in this case of the Saudis? Why can they not be treated like the way Russia and Turkey were treated? Especially when this case is more clearer than the other two were.

It is Ironical that, Saudi Arabia offered to conduct a joint investigation with Turkey, a request that was welcomed by the international community and accepted by the Turks. Indeed, the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, has asked President Trump to give Saudi more time to investigate. But in the case of the alleged Russian poisoning, Russia’s request for a joint investigation with the UK was condemned by many and flatly rejected by the UK. It is abundantly clear that, global leaders are not interested in enforcing international law objectively. Indeed, President Trump has repeatedly referred to the billions of dollars that the Saudis are investing in the US economy, insisting that he won't imposed sanctions that will affect those investments.

This kind of reaction is sending the wrong signal to other countries that, they are free to commit any crime they wish to, once they have some dollars to share around. The world cannot continue in this dangerous path. Countries that are supposed to be leaders must learn to put economic considerations aside and act decisively when it matters. The feed dragging by world leaders on this clear inhumane act must stop now.

Author; Ibrahim Suhuyini is an international relations commentator and a blogger @ibrahimsuhuyini.blogspot.com