Calvary Charismatic Centre Pastor Kicks Against Taxing Churches

The head pastor of the Calvary Charismatic Centre in the Ashanti Regional Capital, Kumasi, Rev. Ransford Obeng has kicked against the suggestions that churches in Ghana must be taxed like other business entities in the world.

According to Rev. Ransford Obeng any attempt to tax the offerings and tithes of churches will be like “touching the eye of God” adding that the church is doing more than what taxes can cover hence it will be inconsequential to tax churches.

He said mentioned a number of social projects his church has been embarking on, saying a lot of churches also have special projects aimed at alleviating the plight of the deprived in society.

“Other people say things about churches they don’t understand. I hear them talk about taxing churches…how many churches in Ghana are big?” he quizzed.

“The government should rather come to the aid of the churches because pastors are suffering, if laws wants to be made we shouldn’t use the selected few pastors that are taking advantages of people in the country, Pastors who do not have cars are more than those using cars, pastors who have 1000 congregants do not even form 5 percent of the entire pastors in the country, there are churches where the pastors cannot even make ends meet or the churches cannot even get money to pay their pastors”, the man of God urge the government to come to him for advice because he has been in the system for very long time.

The head pastor of the Calvary Charismatic Centre in the Ashanti Regional capital Kumasi Rev. Ransford Obeng has expressed need for the country to raise a prayer for protection and direction for Ghana.

This admonition comes as the church gets ready to host one of the most attended events on the calendar of the church – Spiritual Empowerment with one of Ghana’s charismatic forbearers and founder of the Fountain Gate Chapel Worldwide, Rev. Eastwood Anaba.

The three day event which will begin on Wednesday evening 17th October 2018, at the churches colossal Ayigya temple has a history of miracles, life changing testimonies and prophesies for the nation.

The annual program is also credited with a huge patronage in Kumasi with a diverse attendance of Christians and Muslims.

Speaking with Otec News Louis Gyamerah ahead of the grand event, Rev Ransford Obeng extolled the virtues of Rev Anaba and why he would entrust the pulpit to him to preach to thousands in Kumasi.

“He is one of the prophets of our time. When we talk about prophets, we are talking about somebody who comes forth with the word of God and tells you if you do this or that, it will be well with you. This is the man Eastwood. He is the man that has the word of God that can equip us for every crisis we can face in the future.”

Rev. Ransford Obeng added that ‘’all Spiritual Empowerment events that the church has had with Rev. Eastwood Anaba has come out with an immeasurable impact on lives and the country’’.

He explained, “sometimes spiritual things are very difficult to measure but the impact we have is that anytime he comes we have changed lives people come to give their lives to Christ, we have people that testify of healing and so many miracles.”