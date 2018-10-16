Books And Boots Communities Soccer: Qodesh Church To Exciting Soccer And Dance Project

The Books and Boots education with recreation project, in partnership with Active Minds Reading club received a major boost on Saturday 13th of September when for the first time, pastors from Light House Chapel International, joined reading coaches,volunteers and Ambassadors in the sprawling Kaneshie metropolis.

It was an exciting full day of events that witnessed activities such as a dancing competition, reading skills and ultimately a soccer gala which featured 8 talented teams.

Speaking to the media about the collaboration, Youth Pastor Adolf Narkotey was clear about the Qodesh and it's community engagement with the youth.

"This is something that the church has been doing for years and when we realized there was a soccer skills and entertainment element which is attracting more children and even parents, we felt the need to reach out and support"

He said Qodesh would support in many ways including attending to the children's spiritual needs as well as making sure that life indeed is "breathed" into their dreams.

'We (Qodesh) have people who are ready to help these young ones that would come out through this grassroots Communities development project".

He further stated that any assistance that the Qodesh can offer the children achieve their dreams would be offered.

"This includes becoming footballers in future if they have what it takes"

'We'll have more discussions on what Qodesh can bring on board since we want to be affiliated and associated with this wonderful thing Yaw Ampofo Ankrah and his team are doing".

Pastor Adolf was emphatic in concluding that ; "Aside everything, their(children) spiritual welfare is of the highest importance to us(Qodesh)'.

The organisers believe that this new trend of partnerships is likely to encourage other bodies and corporate Ghana as well as foreign agencies to support the project.

As Books and Boots approaches its 10th anniversary, the Communities Champions league caravan continues to capture the imagination of colts football and music/dance lovers.

