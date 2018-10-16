Abetifi MP Commissions Renovated NKWASCO Dormitory

Renovated NKWASCO boys Dormitory

Member of Parliament for Abetifi Constituency in the Eastern Region, Honorable Bryan Acheampong has commissioned a three block story building for the Nkwatia Presbyterian Senior High School in Kwahu.

The MP who is known for such philanthropic acts commissioned the edifice over the weekend in a ceremony organized to showcase the improved dormitory for the male pupils.

Addressing the gathering, Honorable Bryan Acheampong said “Today is a great day for NKWASCO because at least there is a gathering of student and stakeholders to appreciate your institution not because of your renovated building but it also gives us an opportunity to reflect on what we can continue to do for this great institution”.

He revealed that not only are the helping in the renovation of the dormitory at NKWASCO, there are also taking other steps to boost education in the Kwahu and its environs. Despite spending four hundred thousand Ghana Cedis on the renovation, they are also distributing free uniforms to students as a means to boost education.

“The renovation of the building was at a cost of 400,000 Ghana Cedis. Just last month we commenced the distribution of free Uniforms to fourteen thousand one hundred and twenty in the district at the cost of six hundred and thirty thousand Ghana Cedis”, the Abetifi MP said.

He added that in the last two months they have spent a million cedis on Education in Kwahu District. A huge sum of money which does not include the numerous renovation projects ongoing, the numerous books distribution that they are doing and the quiz programs.

Honorable Bryan Acheampong emphasized that they are putting all these investments in Kwahu East or Kwahu to help alleviate Poverty and pursue the advancement of humanity in the process.

He further disclosed that besides investing in education in the region, they have seven other areas that they are working on. They include Agriculture, health, and many others.

The MP additionally saluted the administration and staff of the school for the difficulty they go through whiles assuring them that he is always thinking about what he can do to help institutions in Kwahu. He advised students of NKWASCO to make it their priority to study and do away with relationships and unnecessary friendship because none of those things will matter in the next ten years.