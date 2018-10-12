All Roads Lead To Kyebi As Yaanom Elect New Executives.

Abuakwa State College, the first Secondary School in Ghana to be established and funded by a traditional authority is having another Home-coming which is expected to bring in old students from both within and outside the country to deliberate on matters and rekindle the spirit which binds them together as one people with a common destiny.

The school was founded by Nana Ofori Atta 1, the Okyenhene in 1937. An elaborate programme is planned to mark the occasion. The Founder, Nana Ofori Atta1, had the vision that “Education is the fundamental basis for the creation of human capital for national development and that traditional authorities must have a role to play in promoting education for national development.”

Some old students have been asking why it is Home coming and not Speech and Prize Giving Day this year. Well, a little bit of explanation will help here.

There is a tacit, though unwritten understanding that, Annual Speech and Prize Giving Days should be alternated with Home comings on yearly basis. The Home –Coming this year therefore owes its legitimacy from the fact that, since we celebrated an Annual Speech and Prize Giving Day last year, it is only logical conclusion is to have a Home-Coming of old students of the school this year. So, whether you like it or not, here we go.

Events to commemorate the occasion include the following:

Day 1: (Wednesday, 10th Oct.) Motivational talk by Mr. Kafui Dei.

Day 2: Thursday, 11th Oct., 2018) Clean up exercise at the foundation grounds and a visit to the Okyenhene’s Palace.

Day 3: (Friday, 12th Oct., 2018) Torch and Music Night.

Day 4: (Saturday, 13th October, 2016)- Old Abuscodians Association National Homecoming Congress and the Nana Sir Ofori Atta Memorial Lecture. “Yaanom” (old students of the school) will congregate at the ancient capital of Kyebi.

There will be an Open Forum to be followed by Election of National Executives. (Delegates : Representatives of Regional Branches, Year Group Representatives and Tertiary Branch Representatives).

There will be a Lecture “Current Educational Reforms in Ghana – Perspective, Challenges and Concerns of Old Student”. The Speaker is Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panyin, Okyenhene who is also an old student of the school. The occasion will also be used to generate funds for the school.

The school started in 1937 at Asafo Akyem before it was finally moved to its present site in Kyebi. That was the period the Colonial Government and the Missionaries were also establishing schools and colleges in various parts of the country.

The occasion will bring back sweet memories of the time when Abuakwa State College held sway as National Hockey Champions, the time when Kwadwo Fredua Agyemang was the national Pole Vault Champion and represented the country in many international competitions, the period when the recent occupant of Ofori Panin Stool, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panyin, forced the then Regional Table Tennis Champion, Bartels (Sutesco) who later became the national table tennis Coach to surrender the title to him (Osagyefuo Amoatia)

The occasion will be rounded off with a Special Thanks-Giving Service in the School on Sunday, 14th October, 2018.

Yaanom will have the opportunity to hear first hand accounts from some old students who played yeoman’s roles to bring the school into lime light. Stories pertaining to what are referred to as “Abusco gods” “Mugusu Di” “One One” and “God has drunk the soup” will be re-enacted there. Come and listen to old boys and girls as they recount some of the mischiefs they engaged themselves in while they were students of the school. Have you bothered to find out why at a certain stage in the school’s development, the school population was dominated by people mostly from the Accra Region and its environs? Well, this occasion affords you that opportunity. Do not miss out for it promises to be “egg-citing”.

Among those expected to grace the occasion are the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panyin, Rev. Lt. Col. Kwasi Oteng (rtd), Dr. Ankoma Kwakye, Dr. Aaron Offei, Dr. J. K. Kwakye Maafo, Wing Commander Charles Addo, Mr. Senkyire, Honourable Akwasi Amoako Atta, Dr. S. K. B. Asante and a host of others.

Daniel Danquah Damptey ( [email protected])[email protected] )

0243715297/0275353854.