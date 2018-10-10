When a friend talks about her new LOVER to her bossom friend, she feels disturb until she becomes a victim of LOVE one dayBy: akoaso,HH Germany
Erasable Toner Printer From Toshiba To Help Businesses Save Cost
Toshiba has released its second-generation erasable toner printer, integrating this world-first technology into a standard multi-functional printer.
The new features make the re-use of paper more efficient and easy, while allowing users the opportunity to also make permanent printouts.
Speaking to Citi News at the launch of the printer in Ghana, the Toshiba Group Executive Director for International Distribution, Kathrin Maske, explained that the new printer will help Ghanaian businesses to cut down on paper cost for their business.
She also explained that the printer is not only business friendly in terms of saving cost, but also has an importance significance on the environment in terms of environmental sustainability efforts.
Kathrin Maske, Executive Director, International Distribution Division [Toshiba Group] Printing in blue toner, the erasable toner can be used on temporary documents such as e-mails or drafts.
When a user has finished with a document, it can put back into the printer where the toner will be removed, allowing the blank paper to be reused again for multiple times as much as the user wants.
The state-of-the-art Toshiba e-STUDIO4508LP printer connects, integrates and simplifies workflows to enable users to be productive and efficient within a business environment.
The multi-functional printer can handle large jobs effortlessly with speeds of up to 45 monochrome pages per minute (ppm) and up to 35 ppm with the erasable toner.
Key Features
The launch of the new erasable Toshiba printer was held at the headquarters of the Atlantic holding company limited in Accra.
Atlantic Computers & Electronic Limited, which belongs to the Atlantic International Holding Company based in Accra, Ghana, is one the oldest members of the group and a partner to the Toshiba group international.
General Manager of the Atlantic International Holding company, Kofi Ayivor, at the launch of the new printer said interested individuals and businesses can visit the head office of the Atlantic Holding company to make more inquiries about the printer.