Ghana Consults Singaporean Architect To Remodel Accra

The city of Accra is to undergo a massive change which will reduce congestion and improve the landscape of the nation's capital.

This is because the government is undertaking a process to remodel the capital to improve the quality of life and general economic growth.

The government maintains that it has become apparent to review the structure of Accra considering changes in population, economic activities as well as the impact of globalisation.

For Senior Minister Yaw Osafo Maafo, Ghana may not have any excuse not to fall within the league of economies like Malaysia and Singapore considering the similar political and economic history of the countries.

The government is engaging the services of Dr. Liu Thai-Ker who is acclaimed for being the master planner for Singapore, for the remodeling.

Explaining the scope of work to be carried out by the architect, Mr. Yaw Osafo Maafo said the agreement will be in the best interest of the state.

“The agreement will not be different from what we will do normally with any architect. This one is architectural designs he has to provide. First of all, he cannot even practice architecture here not until he belongs to the Institute of Architecture; it is by regulation.”

“So it will have to take time to regularize some of these things, partner a Ghanaian architecture firm and operate with them. But it is going to be a lot more of assessing the professional services of a professional,”

Challenges that are expected to be solved over the next fifty years involve the high traffic situation, environmental pollution, poor housing, communicable diseases, rural-urban migration among others.

The plan will involve redesigning a model that will make Accra compare to similar capitals in the 21st century.

Speaking to Citi Business News after a presentation to a team of architects, Dr. Liu Thai-Ker said that his mandate should bring enormous benefits to Ghana both in the immediate and long terms.

“My job is to plan Ghana's capital city, Accra. In the past few days after listening to the Senior minister and others, I totally am persuaded by them that we should just not build Accra but join the immediate surrounding township in order to slow down the rural-urban migration.”

“Because if you plan only Accra and make it so attractive and not improving the conditions in the surrounding township, the there will be a bigger rush to come to Accra. This will not be good for everybody. So the likelihood is that I may be planning Accra and its immediate township,” he added.

The remodeling will commence with Accra and subsequently replicated across the country.

The deal is expected to be completed this year for initial works to start from next year.