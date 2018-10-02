UN General Assembly; An Irony Of Diplomacy

UN General Assembly (Richard Drew/AP)

A week ago, world leaders gathered at the United Nations headquarters in New York, for the 73rd UN General Assembly (UNGA). The gathering, which is the biggest high level diplomatic event in global politics, has become a very significant annual ritual. The theme for this year’s high level general debate was ‘Making the United Nations Relevant to All People: Global Leadership and Shared Responsibility for Peaceful,Equitable and Sustainable Societies.’

The high-level general debate, provides a platform for leaders to discuss major threats to global development and ways of confronting them, base on the principles of diplomacy, which the UN stands for. However, instead of discussing issues constructively, this diplomatic platform is fast gaining notoriety for being an epic-enter of insults,verbal attacks and clear threats by global leaders, sowing the seeds of deep divisions, a development that is an irony of monumental proportions and a complete defiance of the cardinal principles of the UN and the general assembly meeting.

It is disappointing to note that, this year’s platform saw another ‘clash’ between the President of the United States, Donald Trump and his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, over issues of terrorism and the Iran nuclear deal. Also,there were accusations and counter accusations between the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan on the breakdown of peace talks over Kashmir. Similarly, It has become an annual ritual for world leaders to be treated to the meal of bitterness between Israel and Palestine, spearheaded by their leaders, Benjamin Netanyahu and Mahmoud Abbas respectively.

Almost all the time, these leaders abandoned discussions along the agreed theme and rather pursue this needless exercise of attacks. Some experts and leaders of these countries have justified this undiplomatic conduct in the world’s diplomatic hub by hiding behind the term ‘frank exchanges’. it is however worth noting that, these so-called frank exchanges will not and have never led to a solution to any of the global challenges. It is simply a display of egoism and power, traits that should not be entertained at a high level meeting like the UNGA. Indeed, efforts by the UN to promote co-existence among countries and to foster peace, is being undermined by the very people who are suppose to be leading such crusade.

Whilst these leaders are enjoying their egoistic attitude and ‘bearing teeth’ at each other, the myriad of challenges facing the world are getting worse. The threat posed by Climate change to the survival of this planet is still very much potent. Poverty is still sweeping across the world at a supersonic speed, inequality, lack of opportunities for the youth, among others are the challenges that need to see the ‘teeth’ of global leaders.

It is high time the UN pays attention to this unacceptable conduct. It can no longer provide a platform for leaders to attack and threaten each other, putting global peace in jeopardy. The reforms that have been proposed by some leaders, including the the President of Ghana, Nana Akuffo-Addo, should include a review of how the business of the UNGA is conducted, guided by the strict adherence to the principles of diplomacy. If this unfortunate development is not ‘nip in the bud’, the UN will soon lose its relevance because, a visibly disunited countries cannot pretend to form a United Nations.

Author: Ibrahim Suhuyini

A blogger at ibrahimsuhuyini.blogspot.com and an International relations commentator