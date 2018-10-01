Emirates Big Day In Africa: Ghanaian Pilot To Fly World’s Passenger Biggest Aircraft To Accra

Captain Solomon Quianoo is a Ghanaian pilot with Emirates Airlines.

Educated at the Koforidua Secondary Technical and the University of Ghana, his carrier spans about 14 years, about 7 and half of those with Emirates.

He has operated different types of aircraft including Boeing 777 and A340 before gaining command to pilot the A380, the biggest passenger aircraft in the world.

He will be the man in the cockpit when Emirates operates the A380 to Accra, Ghana for the first time in a one-off flight when the Terminal 3 is inaugurated on Tuesday, October 2, 2018.

Graphic Online had a snap chat with this great Ghanaian who has traveled to many countries on all continents.