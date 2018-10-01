A Short Welcome Message For Melania Trump To Ghana

Africa is a lovely and harmonious continent were the original form of life can still be witnessed. Our vegetation thus explain our origination; we remain in the green because of its comfort of shade. The nature of the African continent as now seems to contradict its hopes and aspirations. Anyways, the most of all valuable things we so cherish about our region is our heritage. First Lady of the United States of America, Melania, you are highly welcome not only to Ghana but to the continent as a whole. I welcome you not only to execute the agenda of Promoting Child Welfare on your tour in my country but to also do me a favour by carrying a message back to your lovely sweet husband, President Donald Trump.

My president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, may be extremely glad too about your visit to four Africa countries probabily Ghana first. America's relationship with Ghana over the past has proven tremendous especially in the political forefront having its presidencies visit Ghana upon getting into office. That, I consider, is a good form of stitching together for globalization. First Lady Mrs. Melinia I humbly welcome you again because Ghana is a cultural home where a visitor to a house may even get a better treatment compared to wards in the house. That, I do not doubt the hospitality that will be served on you.

Your quest into our region however seem surprising and contradictory to the mind set of Donald Trump, your husband after tagging the continent inhabitants as shitholes. Interestingly, the bible states that the father shall not bear the iniquities of the son.. else you would be asked what you are doing in the shit. Every sound minded person not only Africans will, out of curiousity, question your visit because of the poor conduct of your husband. Statements made by Trump recently about Africa shows that our region has no value, no intellectuals and its people are conflict mongers. "Africa right now has got problems that few people will even understand,.. if you saw some of the things that i see through intelligence what is going on in Africa, it is sad, it is so vicious and violent, we want peace, we want peace for Africa,.."_Prez Donald Trump.

Dear First Lady, when we look at the unrest in the Middle East and the many fingers of intellictuals pointing at USA as the sole propagator of the violence so to get access to their blessed oil land we bleed at heart to take a cake piece from you. We bleed in the heart because according to Wesley clark, a former US presidential candidate and a 4-Star general, paraphrasing his statement in an interview said that when the USA wants something from your country they either paint you black in the sight of your own people or they accuse you falsely to cause turbulences for their intrusion.

Factually, Mohammed Ghaddafi received his death as accused dictator, Nelson mandela swerved his execution as accused terrorist, Robert Mugabe had his tools of governance forcibly taken from him on accusation of long service though the Queen of England... mute! The few that is said here is just a reminder to fellow Africans and to Trump otherwise we are poised to ask what You have seen valuable this time on our African continent.

Mrs. Melania we as Ghanaian happily request you to send our warmest regards to your sweet husband the president of the United States and to all Americans whose conscience have sidelined recism for purpose of humanitarianism.

Alhassan Lukman

BA in Development Education Studies

University for Development studies- UDS Tamale

[email protected]