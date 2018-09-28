Drobonso Community Appeals For Toilet Facility

Members of the Concerned Citizens for Sekyere Afram Plains District are calling for the timely intervention of the Ministry of Special Initiatives to come to their aid with at least a public toilet facility at Drobonson.

The group which has been the unofficial mouthpiece for the District, trumpeting their needs every while say, their relatives at Drobonso are in dire need of a public toilet.

In a Statement signed by the chairman Mr. Boakye Yiadom and Secretary Kwaku Buor and issued to the media, the group noted that at the moment, there is a dilapidated ten seater each for males and females in the town which is no longer in use and the District Assembly is constructing a new one.

However their challenge is that the new toilet facility being constructed by the assembly would be too small for the whole of Drobonso community.

"The voter register of 2016 for Drobonso alone has about 2,500 eligible voters. From then till now if we want to add children between the ages of 10-17 to the 2016 population, we know we will be close to, or more than 4000.

...Why then would the Sekyere Afram Plains District Assembly build a five seater toilet facility each for both males and females"? They asked angrily.

The Concerned Sekyere Afram Plains Citizens said they saw the action of their Assembly Members and their Chief Executive as either myopic or wicked.

"Even the dilapidated public toilet facility where we used to attend nature's call had 10 seater each for males and females. So if in this day and age you want to build a new one and you want to show love and respect to your people, do you build something smaller or lesser than that"? They asked in the statement.

However, they said, they had heard severally in the news of the Ministry of Special Initiatives constructing biogas public toilets for some needy communities in the country and begged to benefit too.

According to the group they have been talking about the inefficiencies of their DCE and Assembly Members for sometime and 'we can only say it is just a matter of time for people to know their inefficiency as they have shown clear signs of it.