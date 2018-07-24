Farmers Urged To Embrace Family Planning

The Ashanti Regional version of World Population Day has been held at Bankroagya, a farming community in the Ejisu Municipality, with a call on Ghanaians to embrace family planning to improve their lives.

Bankroagya is a known polygamous community, where men give birth without restraint, hence, the choice of the community to observe the day and to advise them on the need to practice family planning.

Madam Victoria Hertty Asiedu, a nurse at the Bomfa Health Centre, explained family planning as protecting oneself from unwanted pregnancy or giving birth at intervals.

The medical officer noted that reproductive health implies that people are able to have a responsible, satisfying and safe sex life, and that they have the capability to reproduce and the freedom to decide if, when, and how often to do so.

Speaking to farmers amid demonstrations, she noted that there were many types of family planning, namely, natural (giving birth between intervals), calendar method, taking of pills, injection for one month, three months or periods between three and ten years, and the use of condoms.

She noted that six months exclusive breastfeeding is also, in itself, a family planning method, which, according to her, is the best option and helps to give birth at proper intervals.

The nurse told the participants that some women get pregnant 40 days after giving birth, and in such circumstances, one must subscribe to exclusive breastfeeding to avoid early pregnancy. “This is self-discipline and a natural family planning method,” she explained.

She explained that natural family planning was that if a woman gives birth and breast feeds her baby exclusively for six months and ovulates as well, she can have sex with the husband, but will not conceive. However, if the woman mixes breast feeding with water, she will get pregnant if she sleeps with her spouse.

On the calendric method, the nurse explained to the gathering, which was largely made up of women, that if a woman menstruates for seven days, 'it is a safe period' she can sleep with the husband to the tenth day, without getting pregnant.

Victoria Asiedu cautioned: “But after the tenth day to the 14 day, women experience some changes in their body, and if not careful, one gets pregnant when one engages in sexual intercourse with the spouse.

She said, in the circumstance when the man wants to have an affair, a condom (male or female as the case might be) could be used.

Madam Esther Sarpong, a Midwife at the Achiase Health Centre, said family planning and giving birth at intervals preserves the womb, since some women give birth erratically, and prevents bleeding.

Mrs. Mercy Adomaah Besseah, Acting Ashanti Regional Population Officer, told the farmers that access to family planning was key to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly, eradicating extreme poverty, hunger, achieving universal primary education, promoting gender equality, empowering women, and ensuring environmental sustainability.

She said family planning is a human right, and that it saves lives, and, therefore, is imperative for sustainable development.

Speaking under the theme: “Family Planning is a Human Right: An imperative to the Sustainable Economic Development,” Mrs. Besseah, noted, “It is imperative that the Government of Ghana considers family planning a human right and takes responsibility of ensuring that human rights are incorporated in family planning policies and care. In fulfilment of the elements of right to health, the government should make family planning services available, accessible, and of good quality, while clients find them acceptable.

The Queenmother of Ejisu Abenaase, Nana Yaa Norsowaa II, who graced the occasion, urged the farmers to put what they learnt into practice and plan their family for economic empowerment.

She appealed to the community to take community gatherings seriously, saying they were working to bring on the health authorities for weighing activities.