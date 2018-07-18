Oradian And The Financial Inclusion Advocacy Centre Partner To Deepen Financial Inclusion In Ghana

The quest of Ghana to reduce the percentage of the unbanked segment of the population, which currently hovers around 75 percent, has received a huge boost. This comes with a strategic partnership between Oradian and the Financial Inclusion Advocacy Centre (FIAC). Oradian, a financial inclusion company, with a toolset which includes a cloud-based core banking system (CBS) Instafin, struck this important partnership with FIAC in pursuit of one of its core objectives to boost financial inclusion by delivering the tools financial institutions need to reach more clients in hard-to-reach communities. The partnership is in line with Oradian's broader goal of building a community of visionary microfinance institutions, microfinance banks and Cooperative Societies in West Africa.

Sharing his thoughts on the relationship with FIAC and the significance to the overall vision of Oradian, Onyeka Adibeli, Oradian Co-founder and Head of Implementation says “This is a strategic partnership for us as a financial technology company. Financial Inclusion Advocacy Centre's mission of broadening and strengthening financial institutions, especially those in the microfinance sector in Africa, fits perfectly with our own goal to deepen financial inclusion on the continent.” He further underscores his belief in building the financial ecosystem on the continent through such strategic partnerships adding “Such a partnership affords us an opportunity to leverage on FIAC's platform and network to reach out to the bigger market.”

As part of the broader engagement drive with key stakeholders in Ghana, Oradian will be hosting a dinner for contributors in the financial services sector, specifically those in the microfinance and rural banks sector. The dinner will be part of the Second Chapter Conference of the Association of Rural Banks - Central Region. The Chapter is scheduled to take place later in the month of July in Winneba in the Central Region.

The event is designed to bring leaders of financial institutions, regulatory groups, financial inclusion experts, and fintech providers together to network and build business relationships.

About Oradian

Oradian is a financial inclusion company serving financial institutions in remote, hard-to-reach communities. Using insights from our community of customers, Oradian builds a cloud-based toolset that smart financial institutions plug into to access best practice and efficiency. Their global community is made up of over 65 financial institutions in nine countries with a concentration in the Philippines and Nigeria. Collectively, Oradian's community of financial institutions provides access to financial services for over two million end-clients. Oradian is a quickly-growing team of over 100 fintech experts from a unique combination of industries: microfinance, financial inclusion and technology. Oradian has in-market teams in Nigeria and the Philippines and is headquartered in Croatia.

About FIAC

The Financial Inclusion Advocacy Centre is an international action-oriented microfinance think tank geared toward an exhaustive financial inclusion. The Financial Inclusion Advocacy Centre was founded by microfinance experts in early 2015 to institutionalize its work with various microfinance institutions in Ghana and other parts of Africa and the world at large. FIAC currently has 3 technical units: 1) Ratings and Appraisals; 2) Technical Assistance; 3) Research & Innovations. In November 2015, FIAC opened its first branch office in Accra, Ghana where it has on-going programs for a range of clientele and the head office is situated in Kent in the UK.