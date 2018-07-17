NDC MP Bows Out From Parliament

Magnus Kofi Amoatey, Member of Parliament (MP) for Yilo Krobo Constituency in the Eastern Region, has declared his intention not to seek for re-election in 2020 after serving the constituents for eight years.

The incumbent MP made this known when he inaugurated the newly-elected constituency executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Somanya.

Kofi Amoatey was the chairman of the constitutional review committee in Parliament during the previous NDC administration.

In the 2016 elections, Mr. Amoatey obtained 23,507 votes out of 40,089 valid votes cast to beat his contenders- Francis Djets Appertey of NPP (15,978 votes) and Kwadjo Samson of CPP, who had 213 votes.

Meanwhile, the party in the constituency is preparing one Micheal Ologo, 45, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TIMAX Group, General Manager of the Radio One Ghana for the post.

The Eastern Regional Chairman of NDC, Tawiah Boateng, who graced the occasion, charged the new constituency executives to respect the party structures and promote the interest of the party to enable it capture power from the NPP.

Yilo Krobo Constituency has been a stronghold of the main opposition NDC over the years.

From Daniel Bampoe, Somanya