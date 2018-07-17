Gov’t Launches Schools Entrepreneurship Initiative

Ibrahim Mohammed Awal

The Ministry of Business Development has launched the maiden edition of its Schools Entrepreneurship Initiative (SEI) to provide students at the secondary level with entrepreneurial and innovative skills.

The SEI, which is under the theme, “Innovation and entrepreneurship education – a bridge to realising the Ghana Beyond Aid Agenda,” is aimed at deepening entrepreneurship culture among students to prepare them for the world of work in line with President Akufo Addo's commitment to creating an entrepreneurial ecosystem that engenders job creation.

Speaking at the launch of the Initiative Saturday in Accra, Minister of Business Development, Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, said the Ministry is committed to supporting the youth to become entrepreneurs, as well as promoting Ghanaian businesses.

He declared that the initiative would be launched in all the 10 regions of the country within the next six months.

He added that the school entrepreneurship clubs would have meetings where they would be taught business concepts and principles, how to market, brand products, pitch and write business plans.

Dr. Awal noted that the Ministry would organize a business plan competition next year that would include senior high schools from all the 10 regions in the country.

Representatives of each school would compete to showcase their marketing ideas and entrepreneurship skills, BUSINESS GUIDE gathered.

Winners, he said, would be taken on a tour of the United States and United Kingdom to be trained and assisted to establish their businesses upon their return.

According to the Minister, only 10, 000 of the 120, 000 students who graduate from tertiary institutions every year get jobs.

Deputy Education Minister in-charge of Basic and Secondary Education, Yaw Osei Adutwum, commended the Minister of Business Development for the initiative as well the business plan competition.

He noted that his ministry would collaborate with the Business Development Ministry to promote the entrepreneurial capacity of the youth.

Communication Specialist at the Ministry, Kofi Twum- Boafo, in an interview, explained that the aim of the initiative is to enhance the president's initiative of creating jobs and cutting down unemployment in the country.

Students from the Achimota SHS, Accra Girls, West African SHS and St. John Grammar, were at the launch.

By Bridget Tenkoramaa Boateng