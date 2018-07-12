Rawlings, Bawumia Pay Tribute To Late JH Mensah

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has eulogized the late Joseph Henry Mensah, describing him as a humble and probably the best economist Ghana has produced.

Dr Bawumia also extended his condolences to the family of JH Mensah and his political allies.

“My sincerest condolences go to his family, Government, People of Ghana and the fraternity of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia tradition,” he wrote on his Facebook timeline.

Also eulogizing the former Senior Minister is the first President of the Fourth Republic, Jerry John Rawlings.

Mr Rawlings wrote on Twitter Thursday that Mr Mensah “left an indelible mark on Ghana's politics”.

“May his soul rest in peace,” he added.

J. H. Mensah passed on at the 37 Military Hospital Thursday morning after taken ill. He was 89.