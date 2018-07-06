Justice for Latif, Ohemaa: Multimedia Not Moved By Police's 'Technical Legal Games'

Lawyers for The Multimedia Group, parent company of Joy FM, Adom FM and a host of other media outlets, say they remain resolute in their push for justice for two of the media conglomerate's journalists assaulted in their line of duty.

One of the company's lawyers, Samson Lardy Anyenini, told Joy FM's Super Morning Show on Friday that despite challenges in securing justice for the two journalists, there is an unyielding determination to right the wrong done to the journalists.

Latif Iddrisu was brutally assaulted on March 27, 2018 by a group of police officers at the Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters.

Latif had gone there to report on the arrest of Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Koku Anyidoho.

The reporter has since been left with a fractured skull and his health has been deteriorating following the cruel assault he suffered at the hands of policemen.

The police administration claims it is unable to identify the officers responsible because the CCTV cameras could not capture them.

Also, Adom FM reporter, Ohemaa Sakyiwaa Ahwenepa, was also assaulted by a popular supporter of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hajia Fati.

The fire-brand Hajia Fati, later justified her action on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show , that she hit the journalist at her party’s headquarters because the reporter did not introduce herself and looked like an onion seller, not a journalist.

Following a report to the police, Hajia Fait was arraigned at the Adjabeng Magistrate's Court on charges of assault and causing damage to property, charges she pleaded not guilty to.

Speaking on the Super Morning Show , Mr Anyenini told show host, Daniel Dadzie, the National Media Commission (NMC) has been instrumental in efforts to bring the perpetrators to book.

“There have been some suggestions from the police; we have sought to formalise those processes and requiring the police to commit to a certain extent, and I suspect that they are amenable to that process,” he said.

Hajia Fati makes U-turn

Samson Anyenini also revealed that state prosecutors leading the legal process to get justice for Ohemaa remain resolute.

Although Hajia Fati had justified on live radio that she slapped the Adom FM reporter, she has not admitted this in her statement to the police.

Samson is confident that, “irrespective of the denials, the admission on radio will be considered seriously from the point of view of the prosecution.”

GJA condemns feet-dragging by IGP

Meanwhile, the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) is unhappy with the seeming reluctance of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), David Asante-Apeatu, in dealing with Latif’s case.

The GJA says it is yet to hear from the police after officially writing to the IGP requesting full disclosure on investigations conducted into the case.

“We made a report to the police and we met with the IGP and his team and they actually promised us that they were going to furnish us with the outcome of the findings…and it’s been months now, we’ve not heard anything from them. It’s like they are taking this thing for granted,” GJA Vice President, Linda Asante has said.