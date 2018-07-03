Press Release By The Concerned Students and Alumni Of UEW

Ladies and gentlemen of the media we, the concerned old and current students of UEW would be embarking on a peaceful march on Friday the 6th of July, 2018 to register our protest against the tyrannical tendencies of the Acting Vice Chancellor, Professor Anthony Afful-Broni.

Information reaching us indicates that the Acting Vice Chancellor is contracting some notorious individuals to infiltrate our peace march in order to cause mayhem so that the police and military will brutalize us during the march to render it ineffective.

We are by this notice informing the media houses that none of our members have the intention to cause any mayhem and will ensure that any fake individuals who join our peaceful protest will be fished out and handed over to the law enforcement agencies.

Thank you very much

Aluta Continua