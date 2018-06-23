Teachers Abusing Female Students Sexually To Be Punished

The Ghana Education Service, (GES) is determined to punish its staff who are caught to have engaged in sexual relations with female students at The Basic and Second Circle Education levels in Ghana.

Responding to a Parliamentary question asked by Member of Parliament, (MP) for Amenfi West, Eric Afful as to the causes of the high rate of sexual harassment in Basic and Senior High Schools in The Country and what The Ministry’s preventive measures are?.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh stated that: “The Ghana Education Service is determined to evoke the severest of sanctions to serve as deterrence to staff in cases which would be established”.

He added that Heads of Schools are encouraged to intensify guidance and counseling sessions of the schools to give the students the confidence to report such cases to authorities for appropriate actions.

The record has that, The Ministry of Education has received a report on 26 cases of alleged sexual harassment in selected Senior High Schools nationwide, in this regard, The Sector Minister revealed that investigations are underway in almost all of them by GES.

“It must be emphasized that The Ministry and Ghana Education Service depreciate such conduct if established and specific provisions are in the code of conduct for staff of GES. Some of the reports have been reviewed and final decisions pending before The GES Council for approval so that they could be enforced”.

According to Dr. Prempeh, Parent Teacher Associations, (PTAs') are also being sensitized for parent to guide their wards and to encourage them to behave well in school and to have the confidence to report such cases, stressing the point “The National Teaching Council which is the professional regulatory body for teachers is also taking steps to ensure that teachers are up to their professional ethics in order to minimize such incidents”

It is expected that the combined efforts of these measures should see to the complete elimination of this unfortunate development, he hops.