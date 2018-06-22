Journalist Joins Afrinspire To Donate Computers To Schools In Asutuare

Citi FM’s Umaru Sanda Amadu was part of a delegation that donated 20 computers to his alma mater, Asutsuare Junction D/A Basic School.

The Eyewitness News host was joined by a team from Afrinspire.

“With the support of my friends Gabriella Braddell Dawson, Keno Mario and the Afrinspire team, I donated 20 Personal Computers and accessories to my alma mater (Asutsuare Junction D/A Basic School) and the school in the neigbhouring village of New Jerusalem,” he said on Facebook.

A school in the neighbouring village of New Jerusalem, New Jerusalem Basic School, also benefited from the donation.

“New Jerusalem Basic School is the place my big sisters attempted to self-enroll as children before my dad who at the time didn’t believe in western education drove them back home to go herd cattle.”

“I am very proud that today, my junior brothers and sisters in the two schools have a far better opportunity than me to excel and they promised me- in the presence of their teachers and the PTA executives gathered that they will make us proud,” he noted.