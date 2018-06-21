ENI Ready To Transport Gas From Sankofa Gye-Nyame Fields

Oil exploration firm ENI has assured it would start exporting gas from the Sankofa Gye-Nyame field by the end of this month.

According to the ENI, it is working with all its partners to ensure that they meet this deadline which is the end of the month of June.

The company tells Joy Business that, “gas production is scheduled by end of June 2018. We are working full speed, together with our partners and our institutional counterparts, to meet the deadline. Commissioning activities at ORF-Onshore Receiving Facility in Sanzule are ongoing.”

This assurance comes at the back of concerns raised by ACEP and other industry players regarding the operator’s ability to meet the deadline while calling on the government to invest in the pipelines that will carry the gas to thermal plants in Tema.

But Eni which has begun a test run of Sanzule’s Onshore Receiving Facilities (ORF) says they are on schedule to transport gas from the Sankofa Gy-Nyame fields to be compressed by the ORF and deliver the gas to Ghana’s national grid.

With regard to the Gas pricing, we also understand that an agreement has been reached with the GNPC on how each volume of the gas should be sold.

“We expect the impact on the economy to be substantial: gas volumes from OCTP, which will amount to 180MMscf/d, will be a stable, safe, secure energy source, and will allow to convert to gas half of Ghana’s power generation, with significant savings and lower environmental impact,” the company told JoyBusiness.

The launch will provide gas to Ghana for over 15 years and the resulting electricity will give a real boost to the country’s development and the company’s says its partners, as well as the World Bank which supports the projects, share the belief that stable energy supplies are a cornerstone for sustainable growth.

Production will be carried out via the “John Agyekum Kufuor” floating production, storage and offloading unit (FPSO), which will produce up to 85,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) through 18 underwater wells.

The 63-kilometre submarine pipeline will transport gas to Sanzule's Onshore Receiving Facilities (ORF), where it will be processed and transmitted to Ghana’s national grid, supplying approximately 180 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd).

Eni has been present in Ghana since 2009 through its subsidiary Eni Ghana, and with the startup of OCTP Integrated Oil&Gas Development Project, the Company has become one of Ghana’s main operators.

In 2016, Eni obtained a new exploration license, Cape Three Points Block 4, adjacent to the OCTP Block and “We are also planning exploratory wells on block 4 and looking at future exploration possibilities.”

If successful, synergies with OCTP will allow for a fast-tracked start-up, but drilling of the first exploration well is expected in 2018, in continuity with the drilling of Block OCTP wells.

In addition, Eni Ghana is exploring development opportunities in the renewable energies sector as it has an agreement with the Volta River Authority to put up a solar farm on the Volta Lake, the company said.

“We are working with Volta River Authority to develop utility-scale solar power plants, specifically a floating solar power plant to be deployed on the Volta Lake, resulting in reduced CO2 emissions, increased access to energy, and enhanced economic value for the country and local stakeholders.”

In relation to Corporate Social Responsibility, Eni Foundation has an important social and health program in the Western Region, benefiting a population of over 300,000 people.

The Sankofa Gye-Nyame field is owned by Eni the lead operator with 44 per cent stake, Vitol with 35.56 per cent, with the rest held by Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) 20%.