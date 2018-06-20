NGO “AS I Grow” Pays Courtesy Call On Chairman Of Pentecost Church

NGO ‘AS I GROW’ has paid a courtesy call on the newly elected Chairman of the Church of Pentecost (Apostle Eric K. Nyamekye) at koforidua in the Eastern Region.

According to the CEO of ‘As I Grow’ Mr. Isaac Debrah Bekoe the visit was to congratulate the Apostle on his new position as the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost.

“The purpose of our visit is to congratulate him on his new administrative position as the incoming Chairman of the church of Pentecost as Apostle Dr. Opoku Onyina brought his fruitful administrative position as the chairman of the church to an end”

“We are using the opportunity to thank him for accepting such a challenge to lead the church in this era and to explain the objectives and the priority area of interventions to him as well which included.”

PRIORITY AREAS OF INTERVENTIONS

Teenage pregnancy Girl- child education Women empowerment and livelihood Children education and support

5.Environmental health and support

Poverty reduction in the deprived rural communities Youth development in the deprived communities.

Apostle Eric K. Nyamekye also pledged his support for the group and advised the leadership to remain focus to their goals and not try to get swayed in their goals as some NGO’s do.

“I will urge other youth to try and take up challenges just as you have done, which are geared towards developming and improving humanity”

As I Grow one of the fastest growing none governmental organizations in Ghana which seeks to improve quality of education, healthcare and the general wellbeing of the people in rural communities.