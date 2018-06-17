Ace Ankomah Becomes Board Member Of Lex Mundi

Leading member of pressure group OccupyGhana, Ace Annan Ankomah, has been elected as Board member of a global network of independent law firms.

Lex Mundi announced his election alongside three others who have also been appointed to the Board after the 2018 Lex Mundi Leadership Summit and Annual Conference in New York.

"The membership elected four new directors to the Lex Mundi Board of Directors: Ace Ankomah of Bentsi-Enchill, Letsa & Ankomah (Ghana), Christoph Lang of Pestalozzi (Switzerland), Agustin R. Montilla, IV of Romulo Mabanta Buenaventura Sayoc & de los Angeles (Philippines), and Nicolás Piaggio of Guyer & Regules (Uruguay)," Lex Mundi said in a statement.

Besides electing Board members, the network also elected Tiziana Sucharitkul as the Chair of the Board of Directors.

Ms. Sucharitkul, the co-managing partner of Tilleke & Gibbins (Thailand), has served on Lex Mundi’s Board of Directors since 2015.

"I am honored to serve as the Chair of Lex Mundi," said Ms. Sucharitkul, “I look forward to enhancing the visibility of Lex Mundi and its member firms and to demonstrating the strength of Lex Mundi as an unparalleled network of top-tier firms around the globe for handling complex cross-border transactions and disputes for multinational clients.”

Lex Mundi’s Board of Directors also elected Benjamin Haglund of Day Pitney LLP (USA, New Jersey) to the position of Chair-Elect, Michelle Liberman of S. Horowitz & Co. (Israel) to the position of Secretary, and David Greenwald of Jenner & Block LLP (USA, Illinois) to the position of Treasurer.

Angie Castille of Faegre Baker Daniels (USA, Indiana and Minnesota) and Alexander Ritvay of Noerr LLP (Germany) will serve on the Lex Mundi Executive Committee along with Ms. Sucharitkul, Mr. Haglund, Ms. Liberman, Mr. Greenwald, Sebastian Iribarne of Marval, O'Farrell & Mairal, the out-going Chair, and Carl Anduri, Lex Mundi’s President.