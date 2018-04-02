Wavering Lips

The sun has risen early from bed

to kiss the morning dew in bed.

Slowly, the moon has found its way to my heart

To light the dark me

Only to snatch my thoughts from me

the flame burns unwaveringly

and brings the dark to light.

I am burning up and melting like Shea butter

To be smeared on one but every face

All the world but me is deep in sleep?s bosom,

Hoping to dream away my dreams and live the life in my years

I sit here alone, sipping a cup of hot memories.

Out on the lawn there is no noise

Memories like memorials,

So unforgettable and refreshing like the morning dew

And like sweet fragrance from France, evoking the moments of yesterday

I am no man but only a man with human flaws

Knowing her is like knowing each other for eternity

But only did she exist in my imaginations

A figment of my thoughts and a soul to my soul

Only did we know each other for so long a time in our minds

Her smile, so captivating

Her beauty, so enthralling

Plumes of love billowing from the chimney of her lips

Like pips from cherries

Enveloped and lost in thoughts but found in her laughter and love

Walking the streets in various hallucinations

And now seeing her face in every face

Not in the faces I see

She is long gone like vapour

Stagnated in my eyes and lips, were spoken words of silence

Painted and emboldened by fear, shame and death

Silence has forever gone unnoticed

only to be buried deep in the bosom of my chest forever

As the soul has a quenchless thirst to be loved endlessly,

I live to love another day

Fighting my demons

Losing the battle but winning the war of her joy

And when I grow, I will love and owe two women

One, my mother

Another, my wife

Owing both but owning none.

EFFAH ELVIS

(UCC)