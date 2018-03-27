WhatsApp Book Launch - The Fear Of The Unknown

An incredible pace was set two days ago on the 21st of March, 2018, as technology was used as a tool to make book launching easy and conducive for both the organisers and even more, the probable audience – launching books on virtual platforms. The organisers of this venture noted that with this method of launching books, there is no need to spend time and money to travel, choose a wardrobe or worry about how to get home after the program. It takes away the hustle and bustle associated with the conventional book launch. It also brings together people from all over the world on one virtual platform, as was seen in this launch where people from South Africa and USA were able to participate.

The book in question, 'The Fear Of The Unknown', which was written by Mr. Saviour Agobah, a Publisher and CEO of Litemedya Ltd, and foreworded by Mr. Randy Osae Bediako, CEO of Kharis Group Ltd, Founder of Grace Citadel Chapel and President of the Spiritual Entrepreneurs Network, seeks to address the oldest fear that comes to play at the mention of the 'unknown'. It plagues many yet very few are aware of its presence and power in their lives. The 'unknown' represents the uncertain future that the decisions we make bring with them. We often hold back when confronted with the need to take a step that leads to a place we are not certain of and do not fully know and understand, yet it is in the unknown that opportunities and richness of life are often found. This book thus addresses the signs, the effects and the solutions to this crippling fear.

The launch kicked off at about 15:00 GMT although the group was created and participants added at about 13:00 GMT. Just as in the traditional launch, a program had been drawn and all people on program already notified. The chairman for the function was Mr. Festus Tornam Habada, a Banker by Profession and a Zonal Manager for HFC Southern Zone. The Master of Ceremony (MC) for the launch, Mr. Godfred Ofori, a Reading Evangelist and CEO of Walking Books Resources Ltd., ensured the smooth running of the technological launch so that participants spoke in turns. At each point in time, the MC called on the next in line on the program to deliver his/her speech by text or voice note or both as they deemed appropriate. Participants showed their active participation using emojis and as few words as possible.

Some personalities who were featured on the program included Mr. Elorm Dartey (opening prayer), Mr. Jonathan Adzokpe (purpose for the gathering or page), Mr. James Sanefu (first review), Mr. Patrick K. Atsu (second review), Dr. Enam Kuenyehia (Vote of Thanks), and Pastor Albert Osabutey (Closing Prayer).

In his prayer, Mr. Dartey thanked the Lord for the day and for filling it with His goodness. He further asked that He fulfills the good pleasure of His will concerning the launch of The Fear of the Unknown to which participants responded 'Amen' in turns.

Mr. Jonathan Adzokpe, lecturer at KNUST, CEO of Hetura Group and author of two books who gave the purpose for the gathering mentioned how he met the writer through a mutual friend on KNUST campus despite having attended the same high school with him. He further mentioned that when he read through the manuscript, it left a great impression on him. Since then, he followed the progress of that work keenly and was utterly amazed by the method of launching – WhatsApp – with people all over the world participating without them having to move an inch from their locations.

The rest of his words which I prefer to quote were; “today, we are here to launch Saviour's maiden book titled, ‘The Fear of the Unknown’. We all have faced that "what if?" scenario in life. And this book seeks to help us deal with those fears we often encounter when taking a new step, or pursuing something we've not done before. I hope you all enjoy the launch. Thank you and God bless you.”

Mr. James Sanefu, a development practitioner based in Tamale, Ghana, who gave the first review on the book during the launch said, “'The Fear of the Unknown' is for all; the young and the old.” He further said that ‘anyone who dreams and is looking for that daring boldness to stand against all odds and put action into the dream must obtain a copy of this book.’ Speaking about the author, he said, “Saviour holds the torch making the path to conquering that terror easy for our generation. May it be a piece that will remain an institution for all ages.”

Mr. Patrick K. Atsu, an Engineer and Author of 'Dreamer to Achiever' who gave his review using a voice note mentioned that as a counsellor, he had come across many people who were held back and some others having given up on life due to some lies that were told them, and these lies which convey the fears of these people to the listeners end up scaring the hell out of them. He noted that even he has experienced it before and after reading this book authored by Mr. Agobah, he wished it had come out earlier than now. He declared to participants that, this book that has been written is not from a human perspective of life and despite his own experience of the fear of the unknown, of uncertainties at work and all areas of his life, reading this book has greatly changed a lot in his life. He therefore recommended the book to all present.

There was also an unveiling of a poem written and recorded in audio by Mad. Phumla Xuza based in Pretoria, South Africa. It brought a lot of wows and claps and thumbs up emojis. It is indeed a beautiful poem. The crowning of the program, the main launch of the book, 'The Fear of the Unknown' was done using an animated video which has been published on YouTube. You can access it with the link below.

https://youtu.be/Tml75CU5OmAOmA

After the unveiling of the video which was posted on the page by the Writer, the MC took over and auctioned the book listing the prices for the auction. Participants used thumbs up and hands up emojis against the prices of their choice. Many congratulated the Writer for the great feat and innovative method of a virtual book launch. Others went further to speak of how impressed they were of his character as a person and as a publisher.

To conclude, the MC urged the participants to be ambassadors of the book and spread the usefulness of the book to others, and also contact the Writer or his outfit for their copies. The Vote of Thanks was given by Dr. Enam Kuenyehia who thanked God for the success of the launch as well as the Chairman, the MC and all the participants for their support. Pastor Albert Osabutey gave the closing prayer. He prayed that the book would have great influence on the readers, then for a success in the sales and for inspiration for the Writer for greater works in the future.

There were some members of the page who due to busy schedules could not participate actively during the two-hour period. They however expressed their congratulatory wishes and picked their price of auction later in the evening.

The WhatsApp page was closed down the next morning after the Author duly thanked the participants for their love and support.

The book launch was entirely a success and had great people participating including Pastors, Entrepreneurs, Scientists and Writers, as well as other book lovers and lovers of the Writer. 'The Fear of the Unknown’ was published and launched via WhatsApp by Litemedya Ltd. You can contact them directly to order for your copy and for enquiries on 0206025880/0541830171 or by email - [email protected] You can also visit the Author’s website - www.saviouragobah.com.