MIIF, GHIB Open Talks on Big‑Ticket Financing to Power Ghana’s Mining Value Chain

The Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) and Ghana International Bank (GHIB) have initiated discussions toward a strategic partnership aimed at expanding investment and financing opportunities across Ghana’s mining sector.

This follows a courtesy visit by a GHIB delegation led by its newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, Ian Greenstreet, to MIIF CEO Justina Nelson, where both sides explored areas of mutual interest that could deepen investment in Ghana’s mineral economy.

The talks focused on mineral revenue investments, structured finance for mining and value‑chain projects, trade finance for mining‑related exports and imports, diaspora and international investor mobilisation, and collaboration to connect bankable mining projects with global capital.

The engagement comes at a time MIIF has firmly positioned itself as a central institution in Ghana’s mineral investment strategy, leveraging partnerships with global financial institutions to unlock long‑term value from the country’s natural resources.

Mrs Nelson said MIIF’s longstanding relationship with GHIB provides a strong foundation for expanding collaboration into mining.

“We have a good relationship with GHIB and have been partners for some years. There are enormous opportunities in the mining sector — not only in extractives but across the entire value chain,” she said.

She highlighted Ghana’s emerging lithium industry as a major frontier for early‑stage financing.

“The critical minerals space is growing and GHIB could consider positioning itself among the first financial institutions to participate. MIIF has a keen interest in that space, and together we can leverage our shared experience,” she noted.

Mrs Nelson further emphasised MIIF’s interest in developing a practical working relationship with GHIB, particularly in financing across the mining value chain, ESG, and knowledge‑sharing in risk management.

Mr Greenstreet said collaboration between the two institutions aligns with Ghana’s broader economic interests.

“Working with MIIF goes a long way to support the Ghanaian economy because whatever we do, the value comes back to Ghana,” he said.

He added that GHIB’s ambition extends beyond Ghana’s borders: “We do not just want to be a Ghanaian commodity bank; we want to become an African commodity bank.”

According to him, GHIB is well positioned to provide sophisticated financing solutions for the mining sector, including facilitating equity capital raising for mining companies.

The partnership discussions come as Ghana’s mining sector continues to outperform other sectors of the economy, with MIIF playing a central role in securing government interests in the space.

The Ghana Chamber of Mines’ 2025 Annual Report shows mining generated GH¢23.11 billion in taxes in 2025, up from GH¢20.87 billion in 2024, while total fiscal contributions reached GH¢24.22 billion. Mineral royalties collected by MIIF rose to GH¢5.4 billion in 2025 from GH¢4.9 billion the previous year.

— Graphic Online