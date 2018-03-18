Sunyani Female Prisons Benefit From Serwaa Kesse Girls’ SHS

The Management and Students of Serwaa Kesse Girls Senior High School at Duayah Nkwanta in the Tano North Municipality of the Brong Region, has presented items worth about GHc9,000.00 to inmates of the Sunyani Female Prisons.

The donation of toiletries, biscuits, bags of rice, detergents, sanitary pads, used clothing, cooking oil and sugar, formed part of the school's annual act of giving to the less privileged in the society.

Mrs. Doris Cobbinah, the headmistress of the school, who made the presentation in a Citi News Interview commended management, students and various groups and associations for the kind gesture.

According to her, the school has been donating and putting smiles on the faces of the less privilege for the past six years.

“For the past six years, what we do is to give donations to the less privileged before our final year students sit to write exams. We donate to the orphanages, hospital and prisons, and for the last two years, we have donated to the Sunyani female prison,” she said.

She said funds for the project is raised through voluntary contributions from students, teachers and church offertory, and called on Ghanaians and philanthropists to make donations to the fund to help the needy in society.

The Headmistress said the gesture is part of the training they give to their students to make become responsible citizens after school who give back to society.

“Apart from giving them the intellectual ability to work in future, we also give knowledge and inculcate in them acts that will help society and as an institution we have decided to take them to such institutions before they leave the walls of the school”, she explained.

She appealed to the Ghanaians to contribute their quota to address some challenges in the country as government alone cannot address all the country's developmental problems.

She however appealed to the inmates to concentrate on their reformation process by learning a trade or skill to cater for their upkeep after serving their sentence in prison and ensure their smooth integration in society.

Chief Officer Celestine Dugbor, who received the items on behalf of the management of the female prisons, expressed her profound appreciation and gratitude to management and students for the kind gesture, and called on individuals, institutions and philanthropists to emulate the shining examples of the students.

She assured the items would be used for its intended purpose, and called for more support to improve the living standards of inmates.

The Headmistress, Mrs. Doris Cobbinah, was accompanied by the Assistant Headmaster, Accorley Francis, and some students for the donation.