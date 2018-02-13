Official: Martin Amidu Approved As Special Prosecutor

Special Prosecutor nominee Martin Amidu has received an overwhelming endorsement from Parliament’s Appointments Committee, Myjoyonline.com has learnt.

In a crucial make or break meeting minutes after the nine-hour-long vetting Tuesday, all the members of the Committee unanimously supported the former Attorney-General's approval as the first Special Prosecutor.

Confirming the decision on Joy FM, Deputy Majority Whip, Mathew Nyindam said it was inconceivable that anyone will oppose Mr Amidu’s nomination.

The lawmaker said the anti-corruption campaigner left a lasting impression in the minds of Ghanaians with his answers during his vetting.

“But anyone who is corrupt should start revising his note [after Martin Amidu’s approval],” Mr Nyindam said.

The card-bearing member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has assured Ghanaians he will be impartial in the discharge of his duties if approved as Special Prosecutor.

Contrary to assertions he will be vindictive, Amidu said he is more interested in reducing corruption than jailing more people.

“My success will not be measured by the number of people in jail but the integrity of institution I will leave behind,” he said.

Mr Amidu said Ghana will be the ultimate beneficiary if the Office of the Special Prosecutor is able to work to reduce corruption as it is being done by the US Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI).

But the vetting was heated at a point when portions of some articles he wrote before his nomination were read to him.

Mr Amidu had described the past NDC government as a “looter” regime, a description he explained to the Committee was used based on perception.

The Minority members on the Appointments Committee pointed to comments the former A-G had made to disparage the party he belongs.

In a response that drew laughter from the gathering, Mr Amidu said he would have adduced evidence to back his claims if he had been challenged by the people he had made comments against.

Despite fears that the Minority will kick against the nomination, the anti-corruption campaigner has secured the visa to serving as the Special Prosecutor for a period of seven years.

The Appointments Committee decision is expected to be debated by the plenary session of Parliament by Thursday.

The Deputy Majority Whip said Mr Amidu will help to put the "fear of God" in Ghanaians who enrich themselves through corruption.