Winter Games: AFP Photographers Set And Ready For The Showpiece Event

AFP at the heart of the Winter Olympics

Photographers get ready and discover the ski slope looking for the best spots to take pictures.

The cold weather is a challenge, both physical and technical, for photographers. As the temperature is between -10 and -15°C during the outdoor competitions, battery life is reduced by 40%.

In most extreme cases, photographers use specific camera cases. Special attention is also paid to transmission cables that can be damaged.

AFP has more than 100 people (journalists, photographers, videographers, technicians) deployed in Pyeongchang, Hong Kong, Paris and Seoul to ensure full multimedia coverage of the Winter Games.