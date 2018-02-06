4th Cyber Security Workshop Back In Accra

IT security firm Delta3 has announced the date for the 4th Ghana Cyber Security Workshop.

According to the Managing Partner for Delta3 (Mr. Del Aden), ‘we live in a world where hackers want to break into your systems and they constantly target your end-users (i.e. your employees)’.

With increased digitization, the risks related to cyber security naturally grows. Unfortunately organisations in Ghana are NOT immune to these risks, as such business leaders must take active steps to improve their organisation readiness for these kinds of threats.

The threat landscape is complicated and constantly changing, as such you need to consistently train your employees with the latest security vulnerabilities, how to recognize and avoid them.

“Once a year (annual) training is no longer enough”- W. Simpson, (ISC)2

Since its inception last year, Delta3 have succeeded in training over five hundred (500) employees from various organisations in Ghana (both public and private).

However Mr. Aden further explained that they have added two new workshops to the program this year and they now plan to run at least one workshop per month on a rolling basis, starting with Cyber Awareness Workshop (20thFebruary), Incident Response Workshop (20th March) and Data Protection / Business Continuity Workshop (19thApril).

According to Mr. Aden, this cycle will continue throughout the year, with at least one workshop running every month.

Finally, Mr. Aden emphasized that all three workshops are for ALL of your employees and managers, from all departments, regardless of their job roles and seniority, as such employees from I.T, Admin, Accounts, HR, Legal, Operations, Audit, etc. should attend.

He concluded that research has shown that non-I.T employees are the weakest link when it comes to cyber security, as such individuals as well as corporate Ghana need to fully embrace these workshop initiatives by sending all their employees to all three workshops, starting with the next workshop in Accra on the 20th February. He further advised that all organisations should register their employees as soon as possible at www.delta3.co/training

To register yourself and your employees, go to www.delta3.co/training

Phone Nana: 0243 616 216 / 0202 621 350

Venue: African Regent Hotel, Accra

Date: 20th February, 2018. Time: 08.30 -16.30

Fees: $200 per delegate (includes Buffet lunch + 2 Coffee breaks)