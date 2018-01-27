Goldfields Ghana Supports Cocoa Farmers With Ghc 90,000

Goldfields Ghana Limited Damang Mine is to support cocoa farmers in its host communities with Ghc 90,000.

The amount will be used in purchasing fertilizers for cocoa farmers who are in the company’s operational area for them to increase their yield. The move which is the first by any mining company in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality is expected to benefit over 50 cocoa farmers from the host communities.

This was revealed by the Community Affairs Manager of Goldfields Ghana Limited Damang Mine, Abdel Razak Yakubu at the first quarter of Damang Mine Community Consultative Committee meeting, held at the company’s premises, Thursday January 28, 2018

The meeting is held quarterly to brief stakeholders on projects the company has embarked on, completed and planned for the year ahead in the various host communities.

Views are shared and sometimes amendments are made in the planned projects.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Razak Yakubu said though the approved amount is not enough, the company believes it would go a long way to help the cocoa famers in growing and harvesting more cocoa beans.

“We have approved some money, it is not enough, but will help. We will use it to buy cocoa fertilizers and distribute them to cocoa farmers on the concession.

Hoping that one day the area will be named as major producer of cocoa and Goldfields Damang will be named as a contributor to the feat” Mr. Yakubu stated.

Mr. Yakubu continued that, the relationship between the farmers and Goldfields Damang has been very smooth, hence the company’s support.

On his part, the Chief Cocoa Farmer of Huni Valley Cocoa District, Nana Thomas Boakye thanked Goldfields Ghana Limited Damang mine, for their immense support for the cocoa farmers and promised to work towards more yields this year and beyond.

The Goldfields Foundation, a body set up to fund all the company's projects has since its inception 2002 till December 2017, has spent 5.93 million Dollars on various sectors, such as Education, Agriculture, Water and Sanitation, health, roads and community centres in Goldfields operational areas.

Abdel Razark Yakubu, Community Affairs Manager, Goldfields Damang Mine