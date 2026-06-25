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Ashanti GES launches staff band and high schools music fiesta to promote talent and cultural excellence

By Enock Akonnor
Education Ashanti GES launches staff band and high schools music fiesta to promote talent and cultural excellence
THU, 25 JUN 2026

The Ashanti Regional Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has officially launched the Ashanti GES Staff Band and the Ashanti High Schools Music Fiesta, marking a significant step towards promoting music, culture, and talent development within the educational sector.

The launch ceremony was held on Wednesday at Kumasi Girls Senior High School and brought together heads of schools, education directors, traditional rulers, members of the clergy, and other distinguished personalities.

The two initiatives, conceived and introduced by the Ashanti Regional GES, are expected to strengthen music education and provide opportunities for both students and education professionals to showcase their talents.

The Ashanti GES Staff Band has been established as a musical and cultural group that will perform at major educational events across the region, while the Ashanti High Schools Music Fiesta is aimed at discovering and nurturing talented students with a passion for music.

Chairperson for the occasion, Nana Nyarko Aboraa III, Queen Mother of Manso Nkwanta, described the initiatives as visionary and impactful.

She noted that she was immediately impressed when the concept was first presented to her because of the immense value music brings to society.

According to her, music plays an important role in education, inspiration, and national unity, making the intervention by the Ghana Education Service both relevant and timely.

"I am proud to witness the launch of these initiatives," she said.

To demonstrate her commitment to the programme, Nana Nyarko Aboraa III donated GH¢10,000 to support its implementation.

In his address, the Ashanti Regional Director of Education, Dr William Amankra-Appiah, explained that the Music Fiesta would serve as a platform to identify and nurture musical talent among students across the region.

He stated that the initiative would encourage creativity, teamwork, cultural appreciation, and healthy competition while helping students develop skills beyond the classroom.

Dr. Amankra-Appiah expressed confidence that the programme would contribute significantly to the holistic development of learners and prepare them to become productive members of society.

He also commended all stakeholders who helped bring the initiative to life and encouraged students to take full advantage of the opportunity to showcase their abilities and pursue their musical ambitions.

The launch of the Ashanti GES Staff Band and the Ashanti High Schools Music Fiesta has been widely welcomed as a bold move to harness the power of music in education and create new avenues for talent development in the Ashanti Region.

Enock Akonnor
Enock Akonnor

News ReporterPage: enock-akonnor

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