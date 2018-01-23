CCTV Cameras At Police Stations Can Help Security Agencies A Lot--IT Expert

The Director of ICT Services at Takoradi Technical University (TTU), Timothy Simpson, has called for widespread adoption of modern security surveillance technology as part of efforts to curb the spate of crime the nation is currently witnessing.

Speaking to cetgh.com during a ceremony to award certificates to students who successfully completed a professional course on the installation and maintenance of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, Mr. Simpson, said crime is less likely to occur in places where security cameras have been installed, since criminals prefer to hide from cameras to avoid being traced.

He said the mere sight of CCTV hardware can be a deterrent to negative behaviour in general, and CCTV recordings serve as reliable sources of evidence to unravel mysteries behind crime.

He said the university has partnered with reputable companies to provide hands-on training to students as well as artisans who have no tertiary education, to enable them provide technological solutions to problems facing the nation.

For her part, the director at the Centre for Business Development and Entrepreneurship (CBDE) at Takoradi Technical University, Philomina Aboagye, said the centre aims to build relationships between trainees and business owners through intensive professional courses organized during semester breaks.

CEO of ICT firm, Hadatech Visions Limited, Danielson Kwame Klutsey, said his company, as a service provider, plays a complementary role to enable students acquire the necessary practical skills required for the job market.

He said his company's exit strategy is to continue to engage participants trained on CCTV Camera Installation and Maintenance by assisting them to start their own businesses as well as offering them job opportunities.

In all, 35 people trained from 8th to 20th January were presented with certificates for participating in courses which include: Land Surveying, Machining, AutoCAD in Building Drawing, Transportation of Hazardous Goods as well as Automobile Electronics.

Other courses are: Welding and Fabrication, Fashion Design, Photography, Video Production, Millinery and Accessories, Beauty Culture, Laboratory and Workshop Practice, and Computer Graphics.

About TTU

Established as a government technical institute in 1954, Takoradi Technical University, formerly, Takoradi Polytechnic, was converted to a university following an Act of Parliament in 2016.

Currently, its five faculties, namely: Applied Arts and Technology, Built and Natural Environment, Business and Management Studies, Applied Sciences and Engineering offer various programmes from non-tertiary, Higher National Diploma (HND), Bachelor of Technology (BTech), to the graduate level, Master of Technology (MTech).