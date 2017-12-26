Business Resource Centre For Ahafo-Ano South

The Ahafo-Ano South District Assembly as part of its aggressive push to support the growth of small and medium enterprises in the area has decided to establish as business resource centre.

Mr. Joseph Agyemang Dapaah, the District Chief Executive (DCE), said this would be done with support from the Trade and Industry Ministry.

He was addressing an ordinary meeting of the assembly at Mankranso, the district capital.

He said the centre would serve as one-stop shop for business activities in the district and make immense contribution to the government's industrial development agenda.

It would link small and medium enterprises to lead firms to promote agro-processing.

Additionally, the centre would aid enterprises to do proper packaging and labeling of their products.

Mr. Dapaah also spoke of the assembly's determined effort to improve the quality of education and raise classroom performance.

He indicated that it was making good progress and said the district scored 70 per cent pass in this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) compared with that of the previous year's 40 per cent.

Out of the 2,352 candidates presented for the examination, 1,644 passed and made it to senior high school.

He called for the assembly members to continue to work together to bring development to the people.