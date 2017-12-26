75th Anniversary Of 37 Military Hospital Climaxed With Annual WASSA Celebration

The 37 Military Hospital on friday climaxed its 75th anniversary with the annual West Africa Social Security Activity (WASSA) celebration and with a call on staff to examine their shortfalls and improve on.

Major General William Omane Agyekum, Commandant of Military Academy and Training School, made the call when he addressed the staff adding that, an occasion like the WASSA celebration was for them to make merry and be entertained and soberly reflect on the past to make corrections for the future.

He congratulated them for their sacrifice of bringing lots of smiles and strength on the faces of many patients and said the hospital had stood the test of time in providing quality healthcare to the Ghanaian populace.

He added that, the hospital had maintained its status as the point of call for efficient healthcare delivery during national disasters and emergency situations and urged them to receive more training to improve on their skills, knowledge and attitude in their service delivery, noting 'your academic accomplishment has to show at your workplace.'

He urged the members of staff to resolve to win back the trust of some disenchanted patients of the hospital by changing their attitude to work in the coming year.

Brigadier-General Michael Yeboah Agyepong, Commander of the 37 Military Hospital noted that it had been a difficult year in the history of the hospital as they marked 75 years of existence.

He said the 500-bed hospital has diligently served its purpose as a government emergency response unit this year having provided quick response to emergency cases including; providing timely healthcare service to victims of the Trade Fair and Atomic gas explosions.

He said the staff members deserved a pat on their backs for their hard work and thanked all the departments of the hospital and encouraged them to give their best in the coming year to lift the image of the hospital.

The WASSA celebration is an annual end of year party for all units and department of the 37 military hospital and members of staff of various departments and units were represented at the Quarter Master yard of the hospital as they made merry and socialized, climaxing with the launch of the 75th anniversary magazine for the hospital. GNA

By Samira Larbie/William Fiabu, GNA