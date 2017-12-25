National Trade Groups of Africa Are Invited

When Alibaba sold USD$1 Billion in just 3 minutes and now trying to achieve this in one single minute, proves something. This action was not a secret hand shake billion dollar deal like a nuke submarine, but all small items, all small amounts all funneled into a billion dollar heap. Well done Alibaba. This proves how technocalamity dances with global trade on world stage. Now Chambers of Commerce and Trade Associations of all over the world are also being invited to global dance floors of greater prosperity.

Let's start the music…

Cyclones of artificial intelligence laced digital platforms like LinkedIn and baby-Alibaba models are coming like swarms. All around the world, such platforms will offer dramatically live interactive membership engagements and challenge old traditional trade association formats.

National Trade Associations, Chambers of Commerce and economical development agencies all around the world already mandated to foster economical development in their own vertical sectors in their own regions must now demonstrate superior live 'mobilization' and 'deployment' expertise. After all, trade associations already have all the soft-infrastructure, contacts and data but seriously lacking the fluidity of high quality live interactive space leading to showcasing and creating constant streams of profitable trading for their members.

So how will this work…?

Understanding Association Management Realties:

All over the world, members of most national trade associations, no longer wish to pay heavy dues just to wait a year to spend few days in an annual convention, receive quarterly newsletters and some educational webinars. They find all these too slow and very boring. Although there are some very high performance associations providing unified voice and lobby and great activities for their members, but by and large most are very traditional and trapped in old thinking and very slow speed.

However, around the world, modern day members want is real live action, all the time, live 24x7 and 365 days of the year, with real time connectivity and interactive bounce from across the world. Today it is all about limitless real time engagements in pursuit of open global commerce. The social media world was never a few days a year activity. It's constantly alive and ready to transact all hours. This is where a new generation of trade associations will become globally interactive on live three dimensional offerings to play major national economical development leadership for their members. Welcome to a new 24x7x365 live world of trade engagements.

Understanding National Mobilization of Entrepreneurialism Protocols:

Today, platforms like LinkedIn or Facebook can suddenly set up a membership based multi-layered platforms focused on high power vertical sectors with 24x7x365 LIVE programming and engagement options. Such platforms can be offered free or for a fraction of costs and will have no difficulty attracting thousands to millions members in each trade sector. Today, it will take less than 100 days to have a live 24x7x365 thriving national-global-platform, showcasing a powerful national trade group, in living colors with 1000 or 1,000,000 members. The National Mobilization of Entrepreneurialism Protocols lays out customized blueprints to showcase national trading and manufacturing capabilities.

The above programs are primarily not funding dependent, they demand deployment strategies and global age smartness, as most soft-infrastructures are already in place, but senior level workshops and deeper studies are critically mandatory. With some 100 nations in the race, there are some 100,000 trade associations sprinkled all over the world showcasing their vertical trade sectors. Only a very small percentage, those with strong mandates to lead the prosperity of their members and showcase them to the world on 24x7x365 live engagement models is expected to change. Some ideas on blue prints and Cabinet Level guidance on deployments and 'national mobilization of entrepreneurialism' is available on Google.

The Silicone Valley was never forced upon post industrial thinking of the corporate leadership of the day; it started out very quietly by smart techies toying in their garages creating their own hardware, and software, tumbling into their own new terms and language with a brand new voices and culture of extraordinary speed needed to transform the world economies. It did transform the world; but this one is 1000 times bigger.

What's stopping it?

Why wouldn't any trade association, already with 1000 to 100,000 members in any vertical sector dance on an advance level global access live digital platform so each member would showcase to trade with improved presence and maximum impact in national and global markets? This is not about mostly outdated traditionally flat listings of names, addresses with website links on association websites as membership directories. This is dynamic 24x7x365 social media type live colorful interactive engagements. This is more about new thinking to boost entrepreneurialism with new technologies as transformation into this league demands more global age expertise and not necessarily new funding?

Question One: Are the targeted regions or verticals blessed with 1000-10,000 high potential entrepreneurs with ownership of high potential enterprises anxious to spread their wings and reach upper stratosphere of innovative excellence by transforming into global age thinkers and executioners?

Question Two: As a national agenda, is the leadership ready to engage and debate with world-class thought leadership on such crucial prosperity and job-creation topics at the highest level and share openly with the nation? Is the Local or National leadership ready to recognize such optimized and hidden entrepreneurial talents as the biggest and most timely assets of the nation?

Role of Local Government And National Economic Development Bodies:

Participating nations can deploy and evaluate a custom fit strategy under a master plan. Nothing like having a solid shield against the blowing winds and nothing like facing a nation with specific game strategy.

Role of Entrepreneurial Minds

On such programs, participants are being selected from various countries around the world to lead and manage senior Cabinet level corporate boardroom presentations in various top capital cities. They will also oversea the lead deployment of a major Expothon Program calibrated for a designated region or specific market of that country. Applicants must be active or retired high power entrepreneurial executives with vested interest in creating massive local prosperity and helping increase the national GDP. This is a high profile deluxe platform for deluxe minds entering global age. Such programs are currently engaged in several top level discussions in dozen plus markets around the world and looking for Entrepreneurial Minds play a very important role in local high profile programs.

The time to change has already passed it's now time to mobilize and revolutionize national entrepreneurialism and hidden talents and quality goods and services. Welcome to a new world of prosperity via collaborative synthesizim, diversity, tolerance and fair trade. Smart ones can aim to ring a billion dollar a minute in sales for their memberships.

It is global age, it is global stage, and it's almost free, time to know the difference and it's time to learn some new dance steps.

Shall we…?

Author:

Naseem Javed Chairman Mentorian Worldwide, the developers of Expothon Strategy and National Mobilization of Entrepreneurialism Protocols. He is leading a worldwide movement on how to create 'supremacy of innovative excellence and business leadership performance' via high speed 'mass market penetration strategy implementation modules'. His latest work is getting global attention. A corporate philosopher, he also conducts special 'CEO Executive Workshops' and 'Global Age Strategy Sessions' to create more powerful marketable 'High-Value Global Corporate Assets'. Naseem is a world recognized authority on corporate nomenclature, global and domain naming complexities, and cyber affairs, a world-class speaker, syndicated columnist and author of several books. He is building a global network of high quality Mentorian Ambassadors http://www.mentorian.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/naseemjaved