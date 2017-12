Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Martin Ayiih, the Hohoe Divisional Commander, has said during this festive season, much as we indulge ourselves, there is the need to be aware that criminals are ready to profit from us as well.

In this regard, he said, one service his Divisional Command is offering free of charge, is for those who would require escort to transfer large amounts of money from the bank.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, he said, people who would leave their homes to attend to parties, watch nights, all nights etc should ensure that there is someone around watching and guarding their properties for them.

ACP Ayiih said drivers are not supposed to drink alcohol and in this festive season, the police would be extra vigilant to check drink-driving incidents and offenders would be sent to the courts.

He said drivers should also be mindful that the roads are equally used by pedestrians hence there is the need to observe traffic regulations and allow pedestrians to have equal access especially when they are crossing the road.

ACP Ayiih said there is also an existing ban on a certain category of firecrackers and the police would intensify their rounds to confiscate those forbidden ones.

More so, he said, parents should be mindful when the permitted firecrackers are being used by their wards as we are the dry season and such firecrackers can easily cause needless fires.

ACP Ayiih said there have also been reported instances where suspects drug unsuspecting ladies often by pouring sleeping agents in their drink; and this they often do ostensibly to have sex with them.

In this regard, he called on all women to ensure that their glasses are emptied before they leave the table whenever they attend a social event.

He used the opportunity to wish all a happy Yuletide.

GNA