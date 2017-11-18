Ghana Air Force Climax Duty Tour In Mali

The Ghana Air Force Aviation Unit (GHAV) has completed its operations with the United Nations Multi-Dimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA).

At a mission accomplishment parade held at the Air Force Base in Accra, the Director General in-charge of International Peace Support Operations, Brigadier General A. Issahaku, said the officers and men deployed, in spite of the enormous challenges in Mali, their area of operation, exhibited professionalism, commitment and hard work to provide air transport services to the United Nations Mission in Mali.

He said the Ghana aviation unit deployment in Mali was as a result of Ghana's response to the request by the United Nations to provide tactical military air transport services of MINUSMA.

“On September 16, 2014, a unit comprising CASA C-295 aircraft and supported by 55 all-rank men drawn from the Air Force as the major service, Army and Navy was deployed to Mali with its main operating base initially located in Bamako.

The personnel were to perform administrative and logistic support flights, VIP and VVIP flights, cargo resupply, troops insertion and extractions, patrols observations, troops movements, quick reactions forces response, tactical airlifts, air reconnaissance, among other duties.

Brigadier General Issahaku noted that the Ghana aviation unit distinguished itself creditably and that the high performance was widely acknowledged throughout the mission.

“The dexterity of its crew and efficiency of the technicians and other ground supporting staff contributed greatly in making the CASA aircraft the preferred choice in the Mission,” he narrated.

Brigadier Gen. Issahaku averred that barely a month into its operations, the troops were requested to relocate to Gao – the northern part of Mali – and this relocation was completed in October 25, 2016 and flying activities commenced immediately.

On November 29, 2016, the Jihadist group – Al- Mouabitoun – carried out a suicide vehicle-borne improvised explosive attack at the Gao airport that significantly damaged some of the CASA aircraft's major components.

The aircraft was recovered to Accra for further examination and repairs for eight weeks before it finally resumed service on august 10, 2017 till October 25, 2017 when the troops withdrew their services.

Brigadier Gen. Issahaku congratulated the commanders and members of the unit on raising the image of the country higher.

The MINUSMA GHV3 commander, Group Captain Yaw Cole, in an address, said there was no casualty, even though they flew into areas that were under threat of missile attacks.

He said by the time they left the mission, they had carried close to about 15,000 passengers, 330 tonnes of cargo.

“We had to withdraw the aircraft at Gao since that place was not safe for basing aircraft on safety grounds.