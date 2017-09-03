modernghana logo

What Is This Nonsense From Kenya?

Michael J.K. Bokor, Ph.D.
9 minutes ago | Feature Article

Folks, African politics continues to lag behind reality. The inability of the continent to move out of the woods despite its vast natural and human resources can be traced to the zig-zagging of its so-called institutions of state and their inability to function effectively to improve governance.

Indeed, one of such institutions is the Judiciary, which has emerged all over the place as either a puppet of those paying it to sing their tune or just simply made up of people who shouldn't have been there in the first place.

Nowhere in Africa has the Judiciary acquitted itself creditably and earned public respect. If you think otherwise, provide your evidence to prove me wrong.

Of course, the Judiciary is an important element in the political system. But once it fails to perform efficiently, it distorts everything and sets the stage for unpleasant developments that end up engulfing it too.

Let's cut the long story short to concentrate on what has just emerged from Kenya. We are being told that the Kenyan Supreme Court has ruled that the election of Uhuru Kenyatta, widely celebrated in Kenya and elsewhere and his inauguration in office done, is illegal. How?

(Read it all here: https://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/NewsArchive/Kenya-s-Supreme-Court-nullifies-Uhuru-Kenyatta-s-re-election-576305).

What a negative turn-around to turn Kenya into another arena for needless bloodbath?A repetition of an earlier catastrophe that traumatized the Kenyans themselves and put the world on edge?

And do they expect Uhuru to step down, having already been sworn into office to continue functioning as the substantive President? For whom to take over while preparations are made for another round of elections?

More disturbing questions. Was it not this same Supreme Court that certified the re-election of Kenyatta Uhuru to pave the way for him to be installed in office for a second term? What was the basis for the endorsement that this Court has now turned round to repudiate?

Were the general elections only about the Presidential aspect? How about the transmission of results on the Parliamentasrians and Goveronors that was done through the same means? Why didn't the Supreme Court nullify such results too?

No more analysis. I cry for Kenya.
I shall return

