“Balls In Danger”: Why Are Doctors Still Castrating Men With Knives And Toxic Chemicals To Destroy Their Testosterone? (2)
At the famous Tenovus Institute in Wales 222 prostate cancer patients were studied. They again found that the men with the lowest testosterone levels had the poorest prognosis and died the soonest. "Low concentrations of testosterone in plasma at the time of diagnosis related to a poor prognosis. Patients who died within 1 year of diagnosis had the lowest mean plasma levels of this steroid."
They went on to repeat, "The results of this study suggest that low plasma testosterone concentrations in men with prostatic carcinoma at the time of initial diagnosis is associated with a poor prognosis. The highest levels of plasma testosterone were found in those patients who subsequently survived the long-est." This study was done almost 20 years ago and published in a major journal. Why are doctors still castrating men with knives and toxic chemicals to destroy their testosterone?
This was further proven with hypogonadal (low testosterone) elderly men who were given supplemental testosterone. At the University of Connecticut doctors gave men either transdermal testosterone (the natural and correct way) or injections of testosterone salts (the unnatural and wrong way) for several months. They found, "There were no ill effects on prostate size, symptoms or prostate specific antigen (PSA) level." If they had measured more health parameters they would have found the men responded well overall and got many benefits from raising their testosterone.
If testosterone had negative effects (as 99.9% of the doctors of the world believe) then they would have enlarged their prostates, raised their PSA's and gotten high rates of cancer (since basically all men over 70 already have growing cancer cells in their prostates). The doctors reiterated, "No significant side effects in prostate tests or symptoms were seen in this study."
A similar study was done at the Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas where older men were given injections of supplemental testosterone salts for six months. The doctors concluded, "Parenteral (injections) testosterone replacement in hypogonadal men with normal pretreatment digital rectal examination and se-rum PSA levels does not alter PSA or PSA velocity beyond established nontreatment norms." If testosterone caused prostate problems obviously their PSA levels would have gone up dramatically. They should have used natural transdermal testosterone. The men benefitted generally from the therapy.
At the Granada Medical Facility in Spain a quarter century ago men with BPH were studied and compared with healthy men of the same age group. They found the men with BPH had a 43% lower testosterone level than the normal men! The men with BPH only had an average level of 2.3 ng/ml while the healthy men had levels of 4.0 ng/ml. 43% is obviously a very dramatic differ-ence and proves again that low testosterone causes prostate dis-ease. "The testosterone concentration in the BPH group were significantly lower than that of the control group." The authors were also well aware that estradiol rises strongly in men as they age and that estradiol supplementation causes abnormal growth in the prostate gland. All this twenty five years ago in a major journal.
At the Royal London Hospital doctors did a stunning re-view of 34 studies complete with 55 references and revealed the Hugggins testosterone dogma has been completely unsupported by science for the last 60 years. "Yet there has so far been no conclusive evidence, despite 34 studies, that levels of circulating testosterone in individuals developing prostate cancer are higher than in controls." They mentioned other studies; "Three overviews provide similar evidence that there is no significant difference in mean testosterone levels between patients and controls." They went on to say, "Firstly, prostate cancers arising in men with low serum testosterone levels are more malignant and frequently un-responsive to hormones (e.g. estrogens)."
At the National Cancer Institute in Maryland men with prostate cancer were studied and compared to healthy controls. On the surface the testosterone levels appeared the same. How-ever the testosterone to estradiol ratios in healthy men were higher at 7.00 compared to 6.68 in the cancer patients. (higher is good since testosterone should dominate estradiol). The testosterone to estradiol ratio is just as important as the actual free testosterone level itself. As men age their testosterone falls, their estrogen levels are actually higher than women of the same age(!), and estrogen becomes dominant instead of testosterone.
At the Beth Israel Hospital in New York City researchers studied men for 13 different hormones or metabolites to determine which ones contributed to the growth of the carcinomas. They found the average cancer patient to have a low testosterone level of about 350 ng/dl compared to the healthy controls with much higher levels of about 450 ng/dl. In the men under 65 the difference was much more dramatic with levels of 282 ng in cancer patients compared to 434 ng for healthy controls- over 50% higher testosterone in healthy men without cancer. The researchers were very reluctant to admit what they found. They also found the cancer patients had much lower DHEA levels as well. The estrone levels were also clearly "markedly higher" in cancer patients. More proof that it is estrogens and not the androgens DHEA and testosterone, that causes the malignancy.
The internationally renowned Karolinska Institute in Sweden studied 2,400 cancer patients chosen from over 26,000 men. It was found that the prostate cancer patients to have 8% lower testosterone than healthy controls. This is the leading cause of male cancer death in Sweden mainly due to their very high fat diet. The conclusion was "Testosterone levels were lower in patients with cancer than in controls." Again we see high, youthful testosterone levels help prevent cancer.
Again at the University of Utah the same doctors studied the brothers of men with prostate cancer and found they had four times the chance of also getting cancer. They found the high-risk brothers to have much lower testosterone levels than healthy controls. "The observation of lower rather than higher plasma testosterone content in men at risk for the cancer might indicate that tissue responsiveness is supranormal." They also found a much lower testosterone to estradiol ratio which demonstrated estrogen dominance with rising estradiol and falling testosterone. The controls had a desirable 162.5 ratio while the cancer patients only had a 132.5 ratio. This ratio is just as important as the free testosterone level itself.
Twenty years ago at the University of Helsinki hormones were measured in men with BPH, prostate cancer and healthy controls. The free testosterone levels of the BPH patients were only 301 pmol/l, the cancer patients a mere 249 pmol, while the healthy men had a high 380 level. The healthy men had low es-tradiol levels of only 53.5 pmol/l while the BPH patients had a stunning 137.4 pmol and the cancer patients 83.7. The healthy men had testosterone to estradiol ratios of 7.1 while the BPH only 2.2 and the cancer patients only 3.0. The poor doctors still couldn't figure out that excess estrogens cause prostate disease while high, youthful testosterone levels prevent and cure them.
Fifty years ago at the Boston University a full half century ago- doctors studied men on testosterone therapy to see what effect it had on their prostate glands. These subjects had used testosterone propionate (doctors really didn't know any better at the time, and transdermal creams were unknown) for up to four years. Healthy controls of the same age were compared. The men who were on testosterone therapy had less palpable irregularities and less hypertrophy than the healthy controls. Even using the wrong kind of testosterone resulted in better prostate health with fewer irregularities and less BPH. They concluded, "In this study, there was no evidence that testosterone propionate in the dosage used had initiated carcinoma or activated latent carcinoma of the prostate gland." Actually, they found less prostate disease of all kinds in testosterone supplemented men.
At the National Public Health Institute in Finland doctors based their study on 62,440 Finnish men to see if testosterone and its precursor, androstenedione, increased prostate cancer rates. They concluded, "There was no association between serum testosterone or androstenedione concentrations and the occur-rence of subsequent prostate cancinoma in the total study population or in subgroups detected based on age of body mass index." The actual numbers showed that healthy men had 11% higher androstenedione than the cancer patients. They further said, the results of the current study do not appear to corroborate the hypothesis that serum testosterone or androstendedione are causes of the subsequent occurrence of prostate carcinoma." This is the largest study on record with 62, 440 men.
At the International Agency for Research on Cancer in France doctors did a very impressive review of the literature with a full 247 citations. 22 major studies from around the world were analyzed in great detail. They came right out and said, "A first conclusion of this review is that, taken together, epidemiological studies have provided little support for the hypothesis that prostate cancer risk is increased in men with elevated total or bioavailable testosterone." They did however find that elevated IGF-1 levels were very clearly correlated with prostate disease.
Men, you see, indeed our balls are in Danger in Ghana as Seth Kwame Boateng rightly said in his documentary and I can go on with studies like this all day. At the Hamburg University Clinic in Germany men were studied for their hormone levels. The healthy men had higher testosterone, while the men with BPH and cancer had lower levels. At Harvard Medical School researchers found that men with BPH had lower testosterone and androstenedione levels than healthy men and that estrogen dominance over testosterone as men aged was a clear cause of hypertrophy.
At the famous Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, DC hypogonadal men got testosteoneenanthate injections or transdermal testosterone. They concluded, "This study suggests that in hypogonadal men neither PSMA (membrane antigen) nor PSA expression is testosterone dependent." At the Moscow Medical Institute they clearly found that, "In normal men over 60 years old, the plasma levels of FSH and estradiol were higher and those of prolactin, testosterone and estriol (the "safe " estrogen) were lower than those of normal men." In mainland China doctors found, "The serum level of testosterone was less and that of prolactin was greater in BPH than in normal subjects."
At Adis International Ltd. in New Zealand researchers gave transdermal testosterone to hypogonadal men for a whole year. This normalized their testosterone to estrogen ratios, improved erectile response and made their overall sexual function better. "PSA levels and prostate volumes remained in the normal range during long term treatment." At Queen's University in Canada they did a review of the literature and said, "The current evidence does not support the view that appropriate treatment of elderly hypogonadal men with androgens has a causal relationship with prostate cancer."
At the Institute of Re-productive Medicine in Germany men were treated with trans-dermal testosterone for up to ten full years and, "Prostate specific antigen levels were constantly low in all patients." At the University of California at Los Angeles racial groups of men averaging 70 years of age were studied. The Asian men with the highest levels of free testosterone had the lowest rates of prostate disease. The white men with the lowest levels of free testosterone had the highest rates of prostate disease.
At the Imperial Cancer Re-search Fund in London men were studied for their hormone levels. The healthy men had higher plasma testosterone levels than the men with prostate cancer, and much higher levels than the men with advanced metastatic cancer. At the University of Medical Science in mainland China Chinese men were studied for their serum testosterone levels. The healthy men had higher levels than the BPH or cancer patients. At the University of California at Davis cancer patients were studied and the doctors said, "Men with prostate carcinoma and low testosterone levels have a much worse prognosis."
At Nijmegen University Hospital in the Nether-lands also said, "Low testosterone concentration at the start of therapy was also associated with poor prognosis." At Johns Hop-kins University again men with prostate cancer had decidedly lower DHEA and DHEA-S levels than healthy controls. At the Akademy of Medizin in Poland men with BPH had lower levels of testosterone than healthy controls they were matched with. At the Veterans Administration Center in Los Angeles doctors admitted they got no benefit from androgen ablation no matter if their testosterone was literally lowered to zero.
Since the Urologist on the Joy News morning show made a wide revelation that black men have high testosterone level hence it triggers prostate cancer. At the American Health Foundation in New York black men with prostate cancer were compared to healthy black men. The cancer patients had lower testosterone, androstenedione and DHEA, while they also had higher estrone and estradiol.
I will be back on what testosterone is all about, the work of Dr. Morgentaler and its predicaments. I will also address certain issues in the documentary so you make your own decision. So don’t stop following me.
Dr. Raphael NyarkoteyObu: PhD is a research Professor of Prostate cancer and Holistic Medicine at Da Vinci College of Holistic Medicine, Larnaca city, Cyprus and the National President of the Alternative Medical Association of Ghana(AMAG). He is also the President of Men’s Health Foundation Ghana..
