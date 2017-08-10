TOP STORIES
Guinness Ghana Engages Digital Influencers As It Mark International Beer Day
Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited (GGBL), Ghana’s leading total beverage business has marked this year’s International Beer Day with an interactive session for selected social media influencers.
These influencers, who are some of the recognized and respected voices on Ghana’s social media space were given the GGBL experience right from the security; as they were conducted through safety inductions, alcohol breathalyzer testing among other procedures.
The interactive session, sought to give them an overview of what makes GGBL a trusted and respected business, while keeping to its purpose of celebrating life, every day, everywhere.
Welcoming the influencers to the Achimota site, Gabriel Opoku-Asare, Corporate Relations said the objective of the session was to enable the organisation interact with the influencers and celebrate International Beer Day with them as stakeholders of the business.
“As part of activities to mark this year’s International Beer Day, we selected you for this interactive session and to engage you on what we do and why we are proud of what we do” he added.
Taking them through the company’s responsibility and sustainability programmes, he underscored the company’s three-pronged core areas of focus, which align with the UN-Sustainable Development Goals.
“Our 2020 Sustainability and Responsibility Targets is our road map for ensuring that we contribute meaningfully to our immediate communities through the reduction of our environmental impact, building thriving communities, and promoting the responsible use of alcohol in society”, he disclosed.
Rita Rockson, Communications and Employee Engagement Manager at GGBL, also took the influencers on a journey through the company’s Alcohol in Society programmes, which are tailored to reduce drink driving, discourage underage drinking, and provide information to consumers to make informed decisions regarding alcohol consumption.
The thirteen (13) influencers were later taken through a comprehensive tour of the brewery where they witnessed at first hand the manufacturing and packaging process of some of GGBL’s iconic brands. A tasting and sampling session, also afforded them the opportunity to understand GGBL’s quality assurance processes after which they were given the opportunity to engage with employees at the company’s bar.
An influencer, Caritas Aryee, thanked the company for inviting them over for the interactive session and urged other manufacturing companies to take up such proactive steps to engage consumers to understand the process involved in what they do.
