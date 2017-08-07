TOP STORIES
Kipyegon wins world 1500m, Semenya bronze
London (AFP) - Faith Kipyegon of Kenya added the world title to her Olympic crown after sprinting to victory in the women's 1500m on Monday.
In a fantastic race that erupted on the final lap, Kipyegon held off allcomers down the home straight to clock 4min 02.59sec.
American Jennifer Simpson claimed silver, at 0.17sec, with South Africa's 800m specialist Caster Semenya taking bronze (4:02.90).
Defending world champion Genzebe Dibaba finished 12th and last, more than 4sec off the winning pace.
Laura Muir, one of two Britons in the field led from the off, laying down a 65sec first lap, with Kipyegon a constant companion on her outside shoulder.
Semenya was her usual comfortable self in the middle of the pack, with Dibaba behind her and the Netherlands' world indoor champion Sifan Hassan, who took bronze two years ago in Beijing, bringing up the rear.
They went through 800m in a relatively sedate 2:17 before Hassan moved up the field and kicked, Kipyegon following.
Suddenly the pack split, Hassan and Kipyegon looking to have the battle for top of the podium to themselves.
But it was not to be, at least for the Ethiopian-born Dutchwoman.
Semenya left it late for her attack, eating up the yards from ninth place with 200 metres to run.
As they hit the home stretch, Hassan tied up in dramatic fashion, 2011 world champion Simpson timed her tactically astute race to near perfection and Semenya powered through for bronze on her coattails.
Muir pipped Hassan for fourth, while world record holder Dibaba could muster nothing worthwhile in the sprint finish as she went backwards.
