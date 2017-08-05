TOP STORIES
V1TV outdoors programmes in Ho
Ho, Aug. 5, GNA - A number of people including the chiefs and religious leaders in the Volta Region, at the weekend night defied a downpour to witness the outdooring of Volta 1 Television (V1TV), in Ho, the Regional capital.
Among the crowd, was Ghanaian Boxer, Isaac Dogboe who defended his title recently, knocking out Argentine Javier Chacon in the WBO international super bantamweight belt in Accra.
V1TV, the first television station in the Region is powered by Broadcom Satellite Network and is on test transmission covering Africa and beyond.
Mr Egypt Kudoto, Communications Director of the TV Station told the media that the station was established to drive the development agenda of the Region through the promotion of tourism.
He said 'homegrown' programmes in health, education and sports were designed to make positive impact on the society and to promote local tourism.
Mr Kudoto said the station would help Municipal and District Assemblies to rake in more revenue through tourism.
'Through the power of 1TV, we are here to influence our generation, help eliminate poverty, improve the incomes of our people and promote prosperity in our districts,' he stated.
GNA
By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA
