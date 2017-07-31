TOP STORIES
People of Akwamu chart new course; revitalize Akwamu State Council
Indigenes of Akwamu Traditional Area in the Eastern Region were perked up over the weekend, as the traditional authority resolved to pursue the path of unity with the singular purpose of projecting the Akwamu State.
Development in the Akwamu State virtually stalled following Twenty-five (25) years of a legal tussle over the rightful occupant of the Paramountcy at Akwamufie.
Akwamuhene and Queenmother at the durbar
On May 10, 2017, the Judicial Committee of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs ruled unanimously in favour of the current occupant, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III; the Queenmother, Nana Afrakoma II as well as the late Nana Asamani to end the long-standing dispute which had been the bane of the development of Akwamu State.
The Akwamu State is known to have sizeable populations spread throughout the country including Accra, Brong Ahafo, Eastern, Ashanti and Volta Regions of Ghana. Historically, there are indigenes in Togo and Benin who trace their roots to Akwamu State as well.
Elders of the State, therefore, are of firm conviction that the 25-year-old legal battle brought nothing but under development, mistrust, rancor and bitterness among them.
On Sunday, July 30, 2017, hundreds of people including chiefs from the entire Akwamu State, their subjects, invited guests from other regions as well as foreign observers, gathered at the palace of the Akwamuhene, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III to observe a mini Akwasidae which also used to celebrate the legal victory against the Paramount Chief.
On the day, all Divisional Chiefs pledged their unflinching and total support for the Akwamuhene, his vision as well as developmental agenda for Akwamuman amidst drumming, dancing and display of rich culture of the people of Akwamu.
Addressing his people, Odeneho Kwafo Akoto III admonished the youth to endeavor to access information issues including using the internet on all regarding Akwamuman before taking partisan interests.
He said the revitalized Akwamu State Council will liaise with the various Municipal and District Assemblies that fall within their jurisdiction so that the needs of the people would be properly addressed.
The Paramount Chief said the Council has also been charged with the responsibility to examine its new roles and functions in order to provide homegrown solutions to problems affecting their development.
He expressed the willingness to work with those who initially opposed his installation as the occupant of the stool while urging them to come on board and proffer ideas towards addressing very challenging issues facing the area including education, health and infrastructure.
Reading his address to re-launch the State Council, the Akwamu Kamenahene, Otwasuomu Nana Osae Nyampong conceded that the Akwamu State has a lot of challenges and a lot of catching up to do.
“This calls for absolute unity, clear vision and focus, which will need a broader consultation with all citizens and residents…The call for unity has not been clearer, the need to come together is urgent,” he said.
Nana Osae Nyampong advised the people to be weary of “detractors who would rather see Akwamu burn for parochial reasons based on false information”.
The opening ceremony of the durbar was performed by the Kyidomhene of Akwamu State, Asuogyasono Yaw Boadu.
There were representations from the Osomanyawa, Adonten, Nifa, Benkum, Kyidom, and Kronti divisions of the Akwamu State.
Photos:
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Jerry Tsatro Mordy | Email: [email protected], Twitter: @jerrymordy
