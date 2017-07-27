TOP STORIES
The road to success is the most tedious but there are many options. You either stand without doing anything or keep moving.By: Prosper Dzitse
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3728
|4.3772
|Euro
|5.0875
|5.0912
|Pound Sterling
|5.7056
|5.7118
|Swiss Franc
|4.5609
|4.5621
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4893
|3.4918
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3357
|Australian Dollar
|3.4633
|3.4688
Language Agenda: "Entire": Meaning and Usage
Introduction
As a quantifying adjective, the word "entire" simply means "whole." But as a noun, it implies an uncastrated horse. In this discourse, emphasis is on the adjectival usage of "entire."
Ideally, "entire" modifies singular nouns, collective nouns, and mass nouns. Below are examples of the noun types enumerated:
● Singular nouns: Table, book, car, pen.
● Collective nouns: Class, citizenry, nation, board.
● Mass nouns: knowledge, advice, conduct.
Illustrative sentences
Dear reader, let us consider the following illustrative sentences to increase our understanding:
Singular Nouns
● The ENTIRE table is dirty.
● Wunzalgu has read the ENTIRE African Literature book authored by Wunnam.
● The ENTIRE car of Kataali has been washed.
Collective Nouns
● The ENTIRE class likes Azindoo's lectures.
● The ENTIRE citizenry is ready to fight all forms of injustice.
● The ENTIRE nation must be united in the interest of development.
Mass Nouns
● Nobody can boast of the ENTIRE knowledge of any discipline.
● The ENTIRE advice by our father is good for us.
● The ENTIRE conduct of the Evil Buffoon during the health screening was primitive and provocative.
Abuse of "entire"
In local and international media - from TV to newspapers - "entire" is often abused, as it is forced to modify plural nouns. Examples of the grammatically disastrous use of "entire" are contained in the following sentences:
● The ENTIRE CITIZENS of Dagbon State are interested in democracy and development.
● At Jisonaayili yesterday, a contingent of soldiers brutalized the ENTIRE RESIDENTS.
● The ENTIRE Ghanaian NATIONALS are hospitable.
Correction
In all the sentences above, the faulty use of "entire" can be rectified by the replacement of "entire" with "all." This implies that "all", as a quantifier, is suitable for ALL plural nouns and SOME singular nouns. Below are the corrected sentences:
● ALL CITIZENS of Dagbon State are interested in democracy and development.
● At Jisonaayili yesterday, a contingent of soldiers brutalized ALL RESIDENTS.
● ALL Ghanaian NATIONALS are hospitable.
Conclusion
Colleague learner, this discourse may not be enough to dismantle your temptation for wrong use of "entire" as a quantifier. However, a simple technique may help reduce the level of temptation. Use "entire" when the noun involved is NOT PLURAL, but use "all" when the noun involved is PLURAL. It is the hope of LANGUAGE AGENDA that this technique would prevent many cases of grammatical catastrophe in relation to the application of "entire."
Allah is The Best Grammarian.
Dedication
This discourse is dedicated to a lovely son, Mr. Alhassan Kadiri, who graduated from the University of Ghana, Legon with Master of Arts in International Relations and Diplomacy last week. The ENTIRE Maachandi Family of Nantong hails him for the modest but significant achievement. May the humble achievement constitute a strong foundation for more academic laurels, professional prosperity, and personal growth.
By Dr. Abubakar Mohammed Marzuq Azindoo,
Lecturer, University of Applied Management, Germany - Ghana Campus, McCarthy Hill, Accra.
