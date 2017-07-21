TOP STORIES
Starwin Products Makes Advances On Stock Market
Starwin Products Ghana Limited the first pharmaceutical company to be listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) advanced by 33.3 per cent to close trading at GH₵0.04 per shares on the stock market.
The UT Bank Ghana Limited, Commercial Bank commonly known as UT Bank, also hit the positive trading mark in effect it appreciated by 16.7 per cent to close the day at GH₵0.07 per share, Nordea Capital Investment Stock Market watchers analysis obtained by CDA Consult in Accra, on Friday revealed.
Fan Milk Limited a leading manufacturer of ice cream and yoghurt, and a significant player in the fruit drinks market also climbed by 10.8 per cent to close at GH₵14.40 per share whilst Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited rose by 3.6 per cent to GH₵1.45 per share.
The HFC Bank Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of Republic Bank Limited of Trinidad & Tobago, and one of the leading Universal Banking Institution in Ghana also gained 2.8 per cent, whilst the Standard Chartered Bank Ghana, a banking and financial services company gained 2.6 per cent.
Other high performing entities were, CAL Bank a commercial bank in Ghana involved primarily in meeting the banking needs of small, medium and large corporations advanced +2.3 per cent.
The nation’s foremost indigenous oil marketing company Ghana Oil Company Limited, also known as simply GOIL, gained 0.9 per cent, and Enterprise Insurance Ghana Limited (EGL) as ascribed as the largest private insurance company in Ghana and the first insurance company to be listed on GSE moved up 0.8 per cent.
Benso Oil Palm Plantation (BOPP) a Ghanaian Oil Palm Plantation also climbed up by 0.2 per cent and Unilever Ghana Limited (UNIL) is a Ghana-based company engaged in manufacturing of fast moving consumer goods gained 0.1 per cent.
The bullish trend on the GSE continued unabated as twelve equities gained with no loser; in effect the benchmark GSE-Composite Index rose by 2.1 per cent to close at 2,201.6 points.
Likewise the GSE-Financial Stock Index also edged by 1 per cent to close at 2,054.6 points. Volume traded was 370,108 shares which was valued at GH₵1,093,953.94.
The Nordea Income Growth Fund is priced at GH₵0.3505 with a Year-to-date return of 27.50 per cent.
Nordea Capital is an investment bank, licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission and offers a comprehensive range of services in asset management, research and strategy, corporate finance and private equity to institutional, corporate and private clients.
Nordea Capital is dedicated to growing and preserving client assets and building trust, in partnership with financial professionals and institutions worldwide.
The GSE is the principal stock exchange of Ghana. The exchange was incorporated in July 1989 with trading commencing in 1990.
Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) provides tailor made development communication tools necessary for operational transformation and translating dreams into achievable goals and equips clients with mechanism for public education on specific issues.
It also provides effective back-up or frontline monitoring and evaluation tools to ensure value for money delivery of projects, whilst providing clients with skills to deliver timely and accurate information on their activities, work, programmes and projects.
CDA Consult is also aimed at building a responsive working culture for corporate growth through a social process at institutional levels based on dialogue using a broad range of tools and methods.
It also assists client to use continuous and adaptive process of gathering, organising and formulating information and data into argument and to communicate to policy-makers through various interpersonal and mass media communication channels.
