Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3627
|4.3671
|Euro
|4.9701
|4.9740
|Pound Sterling
|5.6117
|5.6191
|Swiss Franc
|4.5129
|4.5170
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3883
|3.3905
|S/African Rand
|0.3248
|0.3249
|Australian Dollar
|3.3126
|3.3187
Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited launches credit cards
The launch demonstrated Standard Chartered’s commitment to providing world class products and services to its clients.
The Standard Chartered Visa Infinite credit card is a premium card that comes with unparalled benefits including complimentary travel insurance of up to $2.5m, worldwide emergency services and unlimited airport lounge access for the cardholder and a guest. Holders of the Infinite card also get to earn 5X (five times) rewards on travel, supermarket and fuel.
Speaking at the launch of the credit cards, head of retail banking, Henry Baye, of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited said “a t Standard Chartered we’re focused on bringing the latest in cutting-edge digital capabilities to the market.
The launch of the Visa Infinite credit card which is the first in Ghana marks another milestone in the bank’s 120 year history in this market. The credit card will change the culture of transacting business in Ghana while we move towards a new era of becoming a cashlite society ”.
Chief Executive of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited, Mrs. Mansa Nettey , said, “the introduction of the Standard Chartered VISA credit cards today is in line with our goal of making banking easy and convenient.
Our aim is to provide our clients with the widest range of options possible in facilitating their banking transactions".
She added that “the benefits of credit cards goes beyond the client to the overall economy as it leads to increase in spending levels and positively impacts GDP”.
Clients can also choose the Standard Chartered Visa Platinum Card which provides three times (3X) reward on shopping and dining and 1X on all other purchases as well as purchase protection for up to 30 days.
Staff and Clients present at the launch
The Standard Chartered Visa credit card is ‘chip and pin’ enabled and has two factor authentication process for greater security. Holders of the card also get to redeem their rewards in one of the best rewards programmes in Africa via a comprehensive rewards platform.
Standard Chartered is focused on bringing world class products and services to its clients and the Standard Chartered Visa Credit Cards is no exception.
The standard Chartered Visa credit card has wide coverage and accepted at over 23 million Merchants and ATMS locally and globally.
